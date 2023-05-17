The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), were in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Aubrie Serro, an eighth-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Walter J. Baird Middle School.
Name: Aubrie Serro (most will know me as Aubrie Priode)
School: Walter J. Baird Middle School
Age: 33
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach eighth-grade science and social studies currently. I have previously taught fifth, sixth, and seventh grade, as well as ELA (English/Language Arts).
How long have you been in education? This is my 10th year of teaching.
How many years have you taught at your current school? This is my fifth year at Walter J. Baird Middle.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I started my career in East Tennessee in the small town of Sweetwater for four years, one at Brown Intermediate and three Sweetwater Junior High. Then, I moved to Middle Tennessee. I taught at a brand-new school in Rutherford County — Rocky Fork Middle — before finding my place here in Lebanon.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I am not sure this is a hobby/skill/accomplishment, but it is unique. I like to scare my fellow co-workers and students alike. A simple jump scare, nothing elaborate and never to anyone I know won’t enjoy it. Sometimes, this turns into a competition. There have been students over the years that make it their mission to get me. Very few have been successful.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? When I am not working, I love to travel, as well as attending music festivals and concerts. My husband, Chris and I, usually will combine both if we can. We have plans to visit Charleston (South Carolina) this spring for a music festival there.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I am certified to teach anything K-8th (grade), and that has opened a window to teaching eighth-grade science this year since we gained a ninth position in eighth grade. Thus, several of us are teaching two subjects, myself included.
How would you describe your teaching style? My teaching style is one where I focus on my connections and relationships with my students and my co-workers. I find it is much more enjoyable and not to mention easier once those connections are created and established. That’s when the fun ensues.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how to keep students engaged and motivated? I have been a competitive person my whole life, and I bring that into the classroom from time to time to enhance the lesson with game-like scenarios. I also try to convey my curiosity and fascination in the subject material, which can be infectious. When the students see my enthusiasm, it can often translate, and they feed off that. I encourage questioning and conversations to foster their own curiosity.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Yes, I would say it was when I was teaching ELA. I always felt confident my students were learning. I have had several come back and say that the tools they learned in my class, specifically for writing, were what prepared them most for high school and college. But, this did not translate into scores when it came to end of year TCAP(Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) assessments. When I moved to Middle Tennessee, I was challenged with navigating the use of data and how to interpret it and use it in my class to further support students. Once I gained this skill, it took some tweaking to blend it with my style, but it was a pivotal year for me. Then, I was able to transition to my true love of history. That is when the true magic happened. My passion for history meeting the skills I have honed … my students and I both truly blossomed.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Personally, this was the first time I felt that my administration took into consideration my goals and where I wanted to go as far as teaching goes. Walter J. Baird, and Miss (Traci) Sparkman (the principal at Walter J. Baird) have given me the space I needed to become the teacher I am today. My co-workers, from day one, have always made me feel welcomed and like family.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? Teaching was not my first choice. My mother is a retired teacher, and watching her journey as her child, I was hesitant to travel the same path. I wanted to make more money and have more time with a potential family. But as I entered college (majoring in) pre-law, I slowly began to realize that other paths may offer a chance to be more lucrative, but none would challenge me and bring me joy like teaching does.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing the students in my classroom grow in all ways imaginable. The few that reach out post middle and high school bring me so much joy when they share the dreams and paths for the future. I recently was able to see a former student of mine from East Tennessee become an assistant coach for the same basketball team where I was his assistant coach. Pure joy radiated to see his passion for life when he gave me the biggest hug after winning the semifinals for state. He told me later just how much of an impact I have had on his life. Little does he, and many others, realize the impact they all have on me.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? There are two answers I give to this question. One, it’s knowing that I have/had students that needed help but I couldn’t reach/help Two, it’s all the other things that go with teaching that aren’t the actual act of teaching (paperwork, data analysis, meetings etc.), even though it’s necessary and important.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? It’s that it is, at the end of the day, a job. I have had to realize that being a teacher isn’t my identity. I am so much more than just a teacher. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great part. But it isn’t the only thing.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? From the start of my career, it has changed so much. Teaching keeps getting its challenges handed down from the state level, and then, you throw a pandemic in on top of the normal challenges. My hope for the future is that teaching/education becomes more balanced. I think that education has become so data-driven that, at times, it can make schools, teachers, and students look like just numbers. Data has its place and is important for sure. But balancing that with creative and fun outlets is much-needed. Many teachers do this anyway in their own classrooms, but to see an emphasis on it outside of the classroom would be great.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It’s testing. Should students be assessed to measure their learning … yes. Should the assessments be so high stakes … no. I find it very difficult that one day out of the year can give you a true understanding of a student’s learning that year. There are so many other variables that impact that test. Did they sleep? Did they get breakfast that morning? Are they sick? It’s those amongst many other variables. So, I guess what I am saying is let’s measure learning in different ways and place emphasis on those different measures appropriately.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Two people come to mind — my mother, Karen Priode, and the gentleman I coached basketball with in Sweetwater, Joe Allen. Both taught me about having high expectations for the students/players and building strong relationships with them at the same time, just by simply watching them. Actions do speak louder than words.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? My sixth period in 2019-20 … this group was special. They were so playful and curious. They as a group had decided they would start what they call “Sideways Fridays.” Every Friday, they would turn their desks sideways. It’s very simple and silly but it brings a smile to my face every time I think about it. I don’t remember how this came to be, but it never failed. I would come in, and they would be sitting differently each Friday and would rearrange before they left every day.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? It’s that I saved them. I have a student or two write me a letter telling me that, if it hadn’t been for me and caring about them, they may not be here today. Then, a close second would be that when I say I love them, they say it back. I truly love my students and want to make sure they hear it. It could be the only time they hear those words that day.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It would be as one who cared about her students, who loved and accepted them for who they are.
