In an effort to curb the capacity crunch at Gladeville Elementary School, the Wilson County Board of Education unanimously voted to rezone some of the students to attend Rutland Elementary School next year.
Students that live on Beckwith Road in between Interstate 40 and Central Pike will become Rockets next year. That includes residents in the Beckwith Crossing, Berkshire Ridge and Waltons Grove neighborhoods.
The overcrowding situation in several Wilson County Schools is nothing new. The Wilson County Board of Education has been exploring numerous ways to alleviate multiple campuses that are at or exceeding capacity.
The county is currently working on two sites for new schools, with one in the northern region of Highway 109, but the projects remain years out from completion.
In the meantime, the school board has been exploring immediate remedies like the rezone.
A caveat was added to the move that would allow rising fifth-graders and any siblings they have to remain at Gladeville Elementary School. However, any parent or guardian who opts to keep their student there must provide transportation. Wilson County Schools Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell indicated during the board meeting that transportation is required for such cases.
Although Luttrell said that rezoning can come with headaches, the move for Beckwith Road and nearby residents should actually be easier on the students from a transportation perspective.
“In looking at (Beckwith Road) and studying that, it fits with Rutland (Elementary School),” Luttrell said. “It is very close. It may even help us with busing, with times and routes.”
School board member Melissa Lynn, who taught at Rutland Elementary, said that she had taken multiple phone calls from parents that were eager to see the change.
“One person on Beckwith Road told me that he lives one mile from Rutland but seven miles from Gladeville,” Lynn said. “I was surprised when Rutland (Elementary School) opened that Beckwith Road was not part of the school, because it was that close.”
Another county school that is currently exceeding capacity is West Elementary School. Luttrell indicated that he would not be bringing a recommendation to rezone West Elementary for next school year.
“Based upon going out and looking at it, when we look at the process, and the numbers we discussed, the number of siblings that would be allowed to stay resonated with me,” he said. “It spoke to me that our real need is a school in that north (Highway) 109 area. That is what solves the problem.
“I guess probably the real sticking point with me is if we take a community, a subdivision, a road, that is less than three miles from school, we are getting away from what I believe is a community school.”
