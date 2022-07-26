The Wilson County School Board election is around the corner. Four seats on the board are currently up for grabs, in zones 2, 3, 4 and 6. The race for zone 3 is uncontested, with incumbent Melissa Lynn being the only name on the ballot.
Candidates in each race shared their vision for the upcoming term.
Zone 2
Bill Robinson
Incumbent Bill Robison has a long track record in the education world. He taught and coached for decades at Watertown High School before being elected to his position on the school board.
“I have invested my life in this business,” Robinson said. “I think that I feel the same way today that I did 49 years ago when I started teaching. I want it to be the best school system in the state.”
Robinson is proud of the changes that have occurred under his stewardship.
“We have made more progress facility-wise during my twelve years than has ever taken place,” Robinson said. “Tremendous growth has created all this. The taxpayers and the commission have helped us strive to keep ahead of that. Academically, we have also made a lot of progress. I don’t take responsibility, but we have made tremendous academic progress. That is what it is all about. We want to be the best.”
Robinson indicated much of his research into matters before the school board occurs behind the scenes.
“I ask a lot of questions before 6 p.m. on board-meeting nights,” Robinson said. “I think we have some of the best in the business at the central office. They are your first stop for looking for answers. I have met a lot of professionals and teachers in all my years. I try to listen to anyone who wants to submit input. But I do most of my homework before I get there. I won’t be in much doubt about how I am going to cast my vote.”
Beth Meyers
Beth Meyers is challenging Robison for the zone 2 seat. The Watertown resident’s career spanned more than two decades as an educator and a superintendent in Louisiana.
Meyers indicated that she wants to see a shift in the county’s teaching methods.
“I want the focus of education to get back to knowledge-based education,” Meyers said. “I think we have way too much emphasis on psychology-based education than knowledge-based. That is the concept of social and emotional learning in the classroom. I want to return to academics and not have the classroom become clinical.”
Meyers moved to Wilson County in 2019.
“I love (Wilson County’s) culture and its values,” Meyers said. “It was concerning when I started seeing a lot of the policies that Louisiana adopted coming into the state and the county, like the hyper-focus on social and emotional over academic learning, seeing federal policies, like the literacy initiative, come down.”
Meyers’ website indicated that she has “witnessed time and again the adoption of programs and policies that are based more on fads and preferences than on research.”
She also said she does not feel bound by the state’s directives toward education and that she would exercise discretionary flexibility as a school-board member.
“What appears to be a directive is often not a directive,” Meyers said. “It’s suggestive. For example, the (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), if you read the document from the state, it tells you that this is a suggestion and not a mandate.”
Zone 4The current board member for zone 4, Linda Armistead, is stepping down. Two candidates are vying for the seat.
Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Critchlow
Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Critchlow worked in education as a superintendent and a principal in Davidson County for more than 30 years. Critchlow is running as an independent.
“I have dedicated my career to serving the school systems,” Critchlow said. “It’s just who I am. I love to serve, and I love what public schools mean to our society. They are our foundational building blocks for the future and the strength of future generations. I love to be a part of that.”
Critchlow indicated that people began encouraging her to run last year but was unsure how the recent statewide change to make school board elections partisan would play out. She mentioned that she wants to explore how the school district stacks up against others in the state and how it can be improved.
“My biggest thing, I would like to look at overall school-district data,” Critchlow said. “We get general data as the public, but I want to go in and look at some detailed data to get a better idea of where our strengths are as a district and where some of our challenges might be.”
Critchlow indicated that one of her top priorities would be accessibility if she is elected.
“I have met a lot of the parents, but I would like to actually meet the schools, the teachers and the staff,” Critchlow said. “I want to make sure that they know how to contact me. I want to be accessible to them especially, and to our families, to make them feel comfortable in doing that.”
Joseph Padilla
Joseph Padilla is running as a Republican in the contest. He indicated that his No. 1 priority is focusing on teacher recruitment, “especially educators that teach essential subjects.”
“Some schools in Tennessee are having to cancel important core subjects due to not being able to staff them properly,” Padilla said. “The amount of teacher openings should concern us all.”
Padilla decided to get into the election due to what he described as a “lack of representation,” on the school board as it pertains to partisan affiliation.
“Wilson County is 70% Republican conservative, and I believe any elected group with authority to make decisions for a community should be comprised of beliefs and morals that make up that community,” Padilla said. “There is currently an imbalance of representation with background experience as well as political representation.”
Zone 6
Kimberly McGee
Incumbent Kimberly McGee is running as a Republican, but she remarked that it reflects her personal beliefs more than being a prevailing headwind for how she would vote on the school board.
“When the decision was made to become partisan elections, I think it created a division among people, and it shouldn’t because at the end of the day, we are trying to do one thing and one thing only, that’s to educate our kids,” McGee said.
The school board member mentioned that divisions highlighted by the partisan race could have a fallout with what she believes is the most important element of the educational equation — the students.
“I worry about what our children see and how they are taking this in,” McGee said. “There have been some really heated debates over certain issues. I don’t think we need to be that heated about things.”
McGee pointed to the teaching shortage currently plaguing Wilson County as an area that needs immediate addressing, as well as staying out in front of growth is significant.
“We are growing at such a rate that we could build a new school each year and still not keep up,” McGee said. “We gave everyone a pay increase, but we know that people could still use more.
We can’t educate students if we don’t have teachers and buildings to teach them in.”
Dalton Teel
Dalton Teel is running as an Independent in his challenge of McGee. He is the youngest candidate on the ballot. He is a third-grade math and science teacher at Byars Dowdy Elementary School.
“I’m running to serve all families, teachers and students in Wilson County,” Teel said. “I want to make sure that intentional planning is happening for all our schools. There is a lot of growth occurring in the county right now, we need to be on top of that, but I also want to make sure we are recruiting and retaining the best teachers.”
Addressing the teaching shortage might not have a one-size-fits-all solution, but Teel indicated that it starts with “the culture that we are building in all of our schools.”
He added that he would like to see the teachers “paid what they are worth,” acknowledging that that means continuing to search for solutions to increase teacher pay.
“Right now, teachers in our district can go to any surrounding district and make more money,” Teel said. “That has to change.”
Teel believes that maintaining a positive culture doesn’t have to wait until seeking applicants for positions.
“I would like to establish a grow-your-own program, where we start talking to students in high school, encouraging them to come back after they graduate (college) and teach and coach in Wilson County,” Teel said. “I think those conversations can start happening a lot sooner than they have been.”
Teel knows he will be new to the board.
“I am not trying to rock the boat,” Teel said. “I don’t want to create waves. I want to reach consistent, common-sense solutions.”
