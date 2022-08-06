In a blow to Independent and Democrat candidates, Republicans won every school-board seat that was up for grabs during Thursday’s election.
Republican Joseph Padilla defeated Independent Dottie Critchlow by more than 300 votes,with a final tally of 1,548 to Crithclow’s 1,205. It was a closely-watched race that played out more on social media than the other races.
“It’s an honor for a large group of individuals who have the same values and the same beliefs,” Padilla said. “This county is conservative, and I am conservative. I want to represent those conservative values on the school board.”
Padilla indicated that he believes his successful bid will help offset what he described as a “lack of representation if you look at the political background of all the school-board members.”
“People say that it shouldn’t be political, but believe me when I say ... you say you don’t do politics, but I’m telling you that politics are doing you,” Padilla said. “To those people out there, thank you for your vote. I promise to represent your wishes.”
Padilla indicated that he has enjoyed the campaign process.
“It’s bittersweet,” Padilla said. “I loved meeting the people. I loved going door to door and meeting other citizens who love God, this country, this county, and who are not ashamed to say it.
“There are a lot of things going on where people are misinterpreting what patriotism really is because all our forefathers fought for our right to vote and have a representative government, and that’s what we have to keep doing. But we have to make sure we are representing the people and not representing you know the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), we aren’t representing these other companies. We need to represent the people ... we the people.”
In Zone 2, newcomer Dr. Beth Meyers defeated long-time board member Bill Robinson. Meyers received 1,217 votes to Robinson’s 1,100.
“I am grateful, and I am humble,” Meyers said on Friday. “That is a lot of trust people put into you.”
Meyers indicated that she found that a lot of her new constituents just wanted to be listened to, and she wants to make that a central focus of her early days on the school board.
“I will be listening to the people, the citizens, the teachers, the students, and the parents but also listening to what is going on in the district,” Meyers said. “Every district is different. I have worked in other districts before. The first thing is to listen to find out how things are before you jump in and start.”
Meyers doubled down on the stated goal she wants to address now that she is on the school board.
“The No. 1 thing I heard (from voters) is that they want there to be a focus on academics and less of a focus on getting into personal stuff with students, their thoughts and feelings,” Meyers said. “They feel there is too much of that.”
Republican incumbent Kimberly McGee defeated a challenge from Independent Dalton Teel in the other contested race. McGee secured 1,627 votes to Teel’s 907.
The seat for zone 3 was an uncontested race that saw incumbent Melissa Lynn retain her seat.
The Lebanon Special School District also saw a Republican defeat his opponent. Incumbent Mark Tomlinson comfortably defeated a challenge from the lone Democrat on any ticket for a county seat.
Tomlinson earned more than three times as many votes as his challenger Belita McMurry-Fite. There were 2,846 voters who selected Tomlinson to retain his seat on the LSSD school board.
