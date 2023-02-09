The Wilson County School Board voted unanimously to name the softball field at Mt. Juliet High School after the late former coach, teacher, administrator and school-board member Mike Gwaltney.
Several members of the community stepped up to the podium to request the naming of the field after Gwaltney, including Mt. Juliet resident Sonya Robinson, who initially presented the request to the school board and gave a brief history of the late coach’s time in the district.
“Margaret (his wife) said that when you talk to Mike, he might not be able to find his keys, but (if) you ask him about a ballgame in 1985, and he can tell you the score and give you a play-by-play of the game,” Robinson said. “There’s so much that can be shared tonight about the life, career and lasting legacy of Coach Gwaltney that I can present in five minutes.”
Born and raised in Watertown, Gwaltney began teaching in Wilson County in the fall of 1972 at Mt. Juliet Junior High. In 1982, he began coaching softball at Mt. Juliet High School, where he was also an assistant coach for football and basketball. His last year in the classroom was in 1993, when he became Mt. Juliet Middle School’s assistant principal. In 1994, he became Mt. Juliet High School’s assistant principal before he became Mt. Juliet Middle School’s principal.
“It’s a real honor to have known Mike Gwaltney,” Lebanon resident and former Mt. Juliet High baseball coach Gary McFarlin said. “It was an honor to be around him as a coach when he was a coach. We’re old-school coaches. We rode buses together, and they would let us off at one ballpark and then drive to the next ballpark. It’s not like it is today when you have complexes and facilities that’s got state-of-the-art everything in it. We had to work for everything. And it wasn’t easy.”
Mt. Juliet resident Tim Bryant was one of Gwaltney’s students during his time at Mt. Juliet Junior High.
“Coach Gwaltney was tough,” Bryant said. “He was tough on students, but students knew that he cared about them. I believe that Mike Gwaltney is well-deserving to receive this high honor because of his many years of serving others, and he truly believed in serving others. “
Current Mt. Juliet High School softball coach Kevin Costley also advocated to name the field after Gwaltney.
“If I won the state championship tomorrow, that field still belongs to Mike Gwaltney,” Costley said. “He made me who I am.”
Gwaltney retired from education in 2009. During his time as coach, the Mt. Juliet High School softball team won district championships from 1984-86, 1988 and 1989. The team won the regional championship from 1983-86 and captured a state championship in 1986. He also became the head coach of the boys basketball team in 1986, which previously hadn’t won a single game, and helped the program reach the regional tournament his second season as coach.
Shortly after the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) began sponsoring softball as a championship sport, Gwaltney’s Lady Bears became one of Middle Tennessee’s early powers in the sport, leading them to four state tournaments and two finals appearances, including the Class AAA runner-up finish in his first season (1983) and the program’s only championship (1986).
His teams were fed by the youth fast-pitch program in Mt. Juliet, which many communities didn’t have at the time. The success of his teams inspired girls in west Wilson County to give fast-pitch a try, with the goal of playing for the Lady Bears.
Zone 1 school board member Melissa Lynn made the motion to approve the naming of the field, a motion that was unanimously approved by the board.
“I do think it would be an honor to name the softball field in his memory,” Lynn said.
