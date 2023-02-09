The Wilson County School Board voted unanimously to name the softball field at Mt. Juliet High School after the late former coach, teacher, administrator and school-board member Mike Gwaltney.

Several members of the community stepped up to the podium to request the naming of the field after Gwaltney, including Mt. Juliet resident Sonya Robinson, who initially presented the request to the school board and gave a brief history of the late coach’s time in the district.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.