More than two years after a tornado destroyed Stoner Creek Elementary School, teachers and students were finally able to return to their school on Monday.
The day that the tornado hit in March of 2020 was the Mt. Juliet school’s Read Me day. Teachers and students were dressed up as their favorite book characters, and Stoner Creek was filled with guests and a sense of community.
“It was just a really magical day,” Stoner Creek Principal Amanda Smith said. “That night when it came through, teachers said that if they knew we would never be able to walk back into that school again, we would have walked a little slower that day.”
After the tornado struck, Smith said that teachers and staff never thought that they wouldn’t be able to go back into the school.
“That was hard for teachers,” Smith said. “Many of them started their career here and have taught here for 20 years, and they never got to walk back in the doors and lost a lot of their things.”
Stoner Creek went through three temporary schools as the rebuilding process began. Originally, the school shared Springdale Elementary’s building, having its school day during the morning hours as the Springdale students came to school in the afternoon.
“After we got all of that set up and ready to go, COVID hit, so we went home,” Smith said. “That next school year was the virtual year we all experienced with COVID still going on.”
During that time, Stoner Creek was having classes in the lower level of Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Then, last year, the school moved into what Smith called the west wing, which was part of the West Wilson Middle School building that was still standing, in addition to holding classes in 20 portables stationed in the parking lot.
“So, last year and the start of this year, we operated out of that temporary school, and then, we’ve now finally moved back home,” Smith said.
Now, the rebuilding process has been completed.
Among the initial reactions from teachers was the amount of space they now enjoy after most of them were doubled up in classroom spaces.
“To walk into this giant building and to have space, have closets, and things you’re accustomed to having as a teacher, to have that back has just been overwhelming, because teachers have been without that for so long,” Smith said.
When teachers and staff reflected at the end of the day on Monday on what they could change, Smith said that there wasn’t much that they could think of.
“The day was so smooth,” Smith said. “The kids were so excited. You talk about emotional overload, from the parents to the students walking in for the first time, it was tears and smiles.”
When asked what they like most about their new school, Smith said that most of the students will respond with the cafeteria, playground, gym, library or stage.
“They haven’t had a library in many years, or an art room,” Smith said. “To be able to go into media centers and bring things to life in those support classes is a big deal, because those related arts were just on a cart or in a room, so they weren’t in their real settings.”
Returning to the school stirred up emotions for Smith too as the all returned to normal operations in their own building Monday morning.
“I think I cried the whole way to school just thinking, ‘Man, this is really here ... it’s the moment we’ve waiting for,’ just because we haven’t been able to operate like a normal school does on a day-to-day basis,” Smith said.
