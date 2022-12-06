The Wilson County School Board discussed early-retirement benefits for its employees at its work session on Thursday evening.
Items on Thursday’s agenda were up for discussion so that they could be voted on during last night’s board of education meeting.
Recommendations from Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell included the early-retirement benefit packet and approving an increase in sick and personal days for classified employees.
Though it is budget dependent, Wilson County Schools pays the insurance of long-term teachers. That is one of the things that they’re able to do as a self-insured group. For long-term teachers that have been with the district for more than 30 years, Wilson County Schools pays 100% of medical and dental insurance.
“This is a huge benefit, a lot of districts do not do this,” Luttrell said. “Our benefit plan is very very good. It’s an investment for our employees, and I think its important. We are looking at some things come budget time to help our employees, but we already have an unbelievable insurance plan, and then, this benefit is really strong. I’m not aware of anyone else doing it right now.”
Zone 7 board member Jamie Farough said that she’s known teachers that have chosen to stay in Wilson County when they could make more money going to another place because of the benefits.
“This is more of a recognition that if you’ve dedicated your life and your career to Wilson County, that this is something that we’re going to take care of,” Luttrell said.
Farough said that the benefits for long-term teachers is a big retention attraction for Wilson County Schools.
“We get asked a lot ... ‘What are you doing to attract teachers? What are you doing that’s different,’ ” Farough said. “You can’t get that around here, and its a huge retention tool.”
Luttrell is also recommending an increase in sick and personal leave for classified employees of Wilson County after hearing from concerned employees.
“I feel like that we can go ahead and give additional days of sick leave and personal leave to our employees,” Luttrell said. “I’m going to recommend that beginning in December, we allow full-time, classified employees to accrue additional sick-leave days, so they would be able to accrue 10-12 a year depending on if they work year round and 2-3 personal days.”
The increase in sick leave is something that the board has been contemplating implementing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
