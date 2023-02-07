When inclement weather rolls into Wilson County, families across the county not only watch the radar, but they also watch the school district pages for school closures and delays.
The decision to cancel or delay school might seem like an easy one, but there are more factors at play in the decision-making process than Wilson County School District families may realize.
“Our primary considerations when dealing with potential wintry-weather set-ups are firmly focused on safety for all of our students, their families, our teachers, school and transportation staffs,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “We understand that it can cause inconveniences, but when these decisions are made, we strive to provide very timely notifications and the latest updates so that families can better prepare. Our area can experience a wide variety of wintry weather, and every forecasted event is looked at very closely by the district. We appreciate the efforts from our local National Weather Service office for always providing important information for us when we’re faced with making a potential closure decision.”
Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker is with Luttrell every step of the way until he makes the final call on whether or not schools will close due to winter weather.
District leadership will typically look at weather up to a week in advance. If inclement weather is seen in the forecast, closing talks will begin with guidance from the National Weather Service.
“They’re the hub of local weather,” Barker said. “They’re the only ones that can issue a special weather statement, a winter weather advisory, a winter storm watch or a winter storm warning. We are in very close communication with them. There’s a frequent weather briefing that they will have that we’re able to patch into.”
If weather conditions continue to trend in a direction that shows inclement weather to be undeniably on the way, Wilson County Schools tries to notify families the day before a closure occurs.
“The unpredictability of winter weather in the South makes it very difficult to make a lot of those (closure) decisions unless it’s within 24 hours,” Barker said. “The one thing that we always strive to do is respect families’ planning and try keep them prepared on what to expect for the following day. We try at all costs to notify families the night before.”
Sometimes, advanced notice isn’t possible, and winter weather comes in unexpectedly overnight. That’s when the district will send out morning announcements to families.
With such a focus on safety, some of the district’s recent closures have not been due to snow, but due to ice.
“Ice is such a totally different animal,” Barker said. “We can deal with a few snow showers, snow flurries, but when you’re talking about ice, that is a very big deal. Just a little bit can cause a lot of chaos.”
When deciding whether or not to close due to icy conditions, district leadership takes into account temperatures, precipitation and how that might effect thousands of people converging on to school zones early in the morning.
“We want to keep our families and students and teachers and staff safe,” Barker said. “(It’s a matter of) having those stockpile days built into a district calendar and using them to close instead of putting people in a higher-risk situation than what we want to put them in.”
School bus routes are extremely important in the decision-making process.
“We have such a big ridership amongst our district,” Barker said. “When you have our buses that cover hundreds of square mileage in the county every day, that is ultimately where it starts. Our buses are the first to hit the road every morning.”
The district hadn’t used any of its stockpile days prior to last week, when it closed for three days due to icy conditions on the roadways.
“We’re a unified school district, so if road conditions don’t seem to be as hazardous in Lebanon or Mt. Juliet, or Gladeville or other areas throughout the county, and Watertown is very hazardous, that means the whole district closes,” Barker said. “We have schools that are scattered all throughout the county, so if one area of the county experiences the hazardous conditions, that would essentially shut down the entire district.”
In looking at the current 10-day forecast, there is no indication of inclement winter weather coming to Wilson County.
