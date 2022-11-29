Both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District received the advancing designation as the Tennessee Department of Education released its annual state report card for parents and educators.

The state report card includes information on academic achievement, growth, chronically out of school, progress on English language proficiency, and graduation rate. Based on those and other factors, each school district is assigned a specific designation of overall performance.

