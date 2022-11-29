Both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District received the advancing designation as the Tennessee Department of Education released its annual state report card for parents and educators.
The state report card includes information on academic achievement, growth, chronically out of school, progress on English language proficiency, and graduation rate. Based on those and other factors, each school district is assigned a specific designation of overall performance.
The advancing designation is the second highest overall.
In addition to the designation, Wilson County was recognized with the following distinctions on its 2021-2022 report card — Best for All District, Innovative School Models, Grow Your Own Educators, Reading 360, and TN All Corps Academics.
Wilson County Schools received a 2 out of 4 rating for grades 3-8, and a 4 out of 4 rating for grades 9-12. It received a 3 out of 4 graduation rate and a 3.5 out of 4 in its English Language Proficiency assessment.
The Lebanon Special School District received a 3.5 out of 4 rating for grades 3-8 and a 2.5 out of 4 on its English Language Proficiency assessment.
According to a press release, the 2021-2022 report card offers improved accessibility, a Google translator option, new badges for school designations, and filter functions.
“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn conveyed in a statement that she issued. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”
