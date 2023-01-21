After Green Hill School sophomore Ambria McGregor was in a car accident in December, people from across Wilson County gathered together for three weeks as she fought for her life.
Posts of support flooded social media under the #AmbriaStrong hashtag, and people across the community began to wear purple in her honor.
Now, after her passing, the community continues to remember Ambria.
Jared Dutch, Ambria’s boyfriend, spoke at the Wilson County School Board meeting on Wednesday evening to request that her parking space at Green Hill High be turned into a memorial.
“As many of you know, we very recently had the passing of an incredible girl in our district due to a tragic car accident, a girl that I got to call a close friend, a girl that I eventually got to call my girlfriend,” Dutch said. “I’m here tonight to humbly request on the behalf of Ambria McGregor, her incredible parents and strong brother, that there be placed a permanent tribute to this beautiful girl in her parking space at Green Hill High School.”
Before speaking before the board, Dutch had asked Ambria’s mother, Brittany McGregor, how she would like her daughter to be honored. McGregor told him that she he would like Ambria’s parking spot to be a purple/lavender color with #AmbriaStrong, or “Live like Ambria” in white lettering.
“We’ve been seemingly robbed of a precious life, so we grieve,” Dutch said. “It’s like the ocean tide. It comes in waves that if risen too high, threatens to drown everything in its path. This past month, the McGregors, myself and honestly the entire community have taken a gruesome ride on an emotional pendulum, back and forth. The oscillation of this pendulum officially came to a screeching halt on Dec. 28, stopping atop of overwhelmingly negative thoughts and emotions and ripping open the floodgates of our desperate, yet faithful, minds.”
Dutch yielded the rest of his time to hold a moment of silence in honor of Ambria McGregor, after which, school board member Carrie Pfeiffer said that she would gladly take responsibility for talking with the appropriate people to have a memorial created.
“I think that painting her parking spot purple would be a beautiful tribute to her,” Pfeiffer said. “I know that they have other plans in the works as well for a memorial, not just for Ambria, but for the other students that have been lost that she will certainly be included in and that will include a place for people who knew her and are grieving her or those other students to go in their grief.”
For the three weeks that Ambria was fighting in the hospital, Pfeiffer said that the entire Wilson County School Board was following her story and was lifting up the family.
Last Wednesday, students, teachers and administrators across the district participated in a Wear Purple for Ambria day.
After Pfeiffer spoke, Brittany McGregor took the podium to thank the community for its support of her daughter and her family.
“I just wanted to say thank you to all of you,” McGregor said. “Seeing all the verbal (support) last Wednesday across Wilson County, and into other counties, it makes this hell we’re living in a little bit more bearable.”
