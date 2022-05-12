Sean “Seany” Olsen passed away on May 8, 2022, at age 23.
The memorial service is slated for noon on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
Sean Michael Olsen was born in Lebanon to Tina Marie Olsen and Donald John Olsen, Jr.
He worked for Jones Brothers Construction.
He loved anything cars, guns, pizza, and cereal.
“Seany” is survived by: his wife, Corrina Olsen; daughters, Elayna Olsen, Haislee Olsen; parents, Tina and Donald Olsen, Jr.; siblings, Jessica (Jaylen) Wyatt, Chelsea (Devin) DeWise, D.J. Olsen, James Tanner, Sarah Johnson, Justin Robertson, Daylon Olsen, Jase Olsen; grandmother, Betty Olsen; godparents, Tonia Tarpley, Chris Rulen; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from New Jersey, who were dear to Sean, along with nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Crystal Jean Trayer and Donald John Olsen, Sr., and uncles, Frankie Valvano and Joseph Valvano.
