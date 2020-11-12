Second-round playoff games Nov 12, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRIDAYMarion County at WATERTOWN MT. JULIET at OaklandBoth kickoffs at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition Eedition Lebanon Democrat 6 hrs ago 0 Latest News Wilson County salutes its veterans Lebanon refocuses on Comprehensive Plan after city elections Mt. Juliet's park search continues near Providence Central States cite smooth election, despite Trump's baseless claims Republicans playing dangerous game with democracy Titans right where they wanted atop AFC South at midpoint Trump owes his people this Pelosi among election's biggest losers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLebanon Christmas Parade date, theme setSpeedway Industrial Park shaping up to be an economic driver'You can't stop Christmas': The Mill at Lebanon draws hundreds for holiday shoppingWildcats blanked by warriors in playoffs 40-0Alicia Keys' style choices shaped by growing up in 'pornography capital of New York'Britt follows script to state XC championshipThree Forks Park back in actionTrousdale schools to notify parents of P-EBT eligibilityBell looks to 'hit the ground running' as Lebanon's next mayorChristopher Dwayne Corder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.