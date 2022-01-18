A second round of winter weather pummeled Middle Tennessee over the weekend, littering Wilson County with snow and creating hazardous roadways.
By Monday, many of the roadways were clear, but after a second winter storm so early in the season, one local official is reexamining inventory of the salt used for clearing streets.
Lebanon Public Works Administrator Lee Clark said that he plans to contact his salt supplier today about securing more of the road-clearing material.
“In recent years, February and March have been the months more likely to have snow events, so to have had two so early is concerning,” Clark said.
The winter has tossed a few curveballs the city’s way, as Clark put it.
“Last weekend, it seems like we had all four seasons in the first weekend of January,” Clark said.
Sunday’s storm was a little unusual to Clark as well.
“It was a typical snow, but atypical in how it fell,” Clark said.
Snowfall amounts matched his estimation of a “normal” winter storm in Lebanon. However, it was the isolated bands that stuck out to him.
“From Hartmann Drive going west to Highway 109, we had snow start piling up around the middle of the day,” Clark said. “But at the square, we didn’t have anything. Then, it reversed.
“Luckily, we didn’t get what the forecast predicted (referring to some estimates that called for snowfall amounts to be in the double digits).”
While the bulk of the storm had passed, Clark mentioned on Monday that he still cautions drivers to avoid the roadways if possible.
According to the Lebanon Police Department’s online situation report, icy road conditions were still being reported on Lebanon Road between Maple Hill Road and Highway 109 as of Monday afternoon.
“Early Tuesday, with the melting that will happen today, combined with the freezing temperatures, you may get some black ice overnight,” Clark said. “When you have a good, sunny day, the sun generating heat off the payment helps tremendously with melting ice. The overcast weather (on Monday) makes it a little hard to heat the asphalt.”
Sun or no sun, Clark said that his crews are on it, with multiple workers out addressing some spots on the main roads that may not have been breaking loose.
“We got a great group that jumps right into situations like these,” said Clark. “When the phone rings, they answer.”
The crew members worked most of the day on Sunday in anticipation of the event, but Clark acknowledged that before the snow started falling, everyone was skeptical if it even would.
“In the early morning Sunday, we didn’t think we would even have anything, because it had all just been rainfall,” said Clark.
Still, Clark said that the crews stuck to the department’s standard operating procedures and began brining the streets anyway. It proved fruitful because the snowfall eventually fell.
According to the National Weather Service, areas in Wilson County received between 3-6 inches of snow. Based purely on snowfall, this storm was comparable to the Jan. 6 storm. However, Clark pointed out that a key difference is the day of the week the storm struck.
“Thankfully, it hit on a weekend, so people weren’t out trying to go to work,” Clark said. “(It) seemed like most people heeded advice from the news.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.