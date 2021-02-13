Second straight loss locks Hawks out of top seed

HENDERSONVILLE — Green Hill’s boys had two chances to get the one more win needed for the first-year Hawks to finish first in the final District 9-AAA standings.
But following a blowout loss at Lebanon on Tuesday, Green Hill squandered an early lead Thursday and host Beech locked the Hawks out of the No. 1 seed with a 62-49 win.
“We’re playing two really good teams, I think two of the better teams around, for sure,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “We had a bad quarter both games.”
Green Hill jumped to a 17-9 lead late in the first quarter. The Hawks were up 23-11 early in the second before Beech’s press produced several straight turnovers in an 8-0 run in which the visitors didn’t even get a shot off.
Beech went into halftime on a 23-5 run for a 34-28 lead.
Matters went little better for Green Hill in the second half. The Hawks sliced the margin to four at 42-38 before Beech took a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t really answer their run and couldn’t get back over the hump,” Allen said. “Credit to them. They had a rough start. We were playing pretty good. They started pressing us and they played really well the rest of the game.
“That’s the book on us. You press us and we struggle with it a little bit.”
Kaleb Powell connected on a pair of 3-pointers as he and Luke Fleming each scored 16 points while Bradley Wheeler bagged three triples on his way to 11 as the Bucs finished a 20-7 regular season, 12-4 in the district and waiting on Station Camp’s game at Lebanon last night to learn where they would fall in the tournament seedings.
Riggs Abner fired in 15 points to lead Green Hill while center Jason Burch tossed in all 10 of his tallies in the first half. Paxton Davidson dropped in a pair of 3-pointers as he and Mo Ruttlen each added eight, Kaleb Carver and Garrett Brown a 3 apiece and Blake Stacey two.
The Hawks finished their inaugural regular season 13-7, 12-4 and also awaiting the Bison-Blue Devil battle to see where they would fall in the tournament pecking order, which will be either second or third.
Regardless, Green Hill will play at home next Friday in the district quarterfinals against either Gallatin or Mt. Juliet.
If the Hawks get the No. 2 seed, they would also host the semifinal next Saturday. Lebanon is locked into fourth and a Blue Devil-Hawk matchup couldn’t happen until the final or consolation game.
“Like I told them, we got time to do something about it,” Allen said. “If we’re going to commit to what this program’s about and pull for each other and pull together we’ll be fine.
“We got pretty good character in that locker room, great kids. I feel like we’ll be all right and be ready to go that first round.”
Friendship turns tables on Nashville Christian, advances to district semifinals, regionalNASHVILLE — Friendship Christian turned a 19-point regular season-ending loss at Nashville Christian into a 14-point District 4-IIA quarterfinal win Wednesday night.
After a 51-30 loss Monday dropped the Commanders to the No. 6 seed, they had to return to Bellevue to face the No. 3-seeded Eagles in an elimination game Wednesday.
Dillon Turner tossed in 10 of 11 free throws and two 3-pointers to lead Friendship with 21 points.
Max Duckwiler drained two triples on his way to 14 while Casey Jones swished 7 of 8 from the line, finishing with 13.
Cole Kring connected on two treys en route to eight points while Colby Jones finished with five and Hayden Potts two.
Friendship led 13-10 following the first quarter, 24-22 at halftime and 36-28 going into the fourth before the Commanders connected on 14 of 17 free throws during the final eight minutes to improve to 12-10 for the season.
Donovan Smith and Cannon Anderson each threw in 13 points for Nashville Christian while Matt McClary’s 11 had three 3s as the Eagles finished a 13-7 season. Friendship qualified for the Middle Region tournament with the win.
But first, the Commanders will travel to No. 2-seed Donelson Christian for a semifinal game at 6 p.m. today with the winner earning a first-round region home game.
Kerr, Markus key ‘Cats win in home finaleGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central stormed past visiting Portland, 62-39, Tuesday in the Wildcats’ home finale.
The Wildcats blew the game open with a 20-9 third quarter, turning a 33-27 halftime lead into a 53-36 cushion going into the fourth.
Wilson Central held a 14-13 edge eight minutes in.
Adler Kerr bounced back from a scoreless first quarter to pour in 24 points, including three 3-pointers, for Wilson Central.
Zack Markus was also on the mark for three triples as he finished with 18.
Ethan Thomas and Damian Fayne each scored six points, Hunter Scurlock four and Evan Riggan and Dakota Boudoucies two each as the Wildcats climbed to 10-11 for the season and 8-7 in District 9-AAA.
Duncan Smallwood scored 14 points for the Panthers, who fell to 8-20, 1-15. Portland has completed its district schedule.
The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Hendersonville to wrap up the regular season tonight. They have clinched the No. 5 seed and will travel to Lebanon for the quarterfinal/elimination round next Friday.
