The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Patti Huffman, the school counselor at Wilson County Adult High Schooa.
Name: Patti Huffman
School: Wilson County Adult High School
Age: 56
What grade/subject do you teach? High-school counselor
How long have you been in education? 34 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 7 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Goodpasture Christian School, Donelson Christian Academy, West Wilson Middle School, Mt. Juliet Middle School and Lebanon High School
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I was one of the scuba divers in the live dive show when I took the seventh-grade class for a field trip to Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg. My students did not know I was going to be one of the divers in the show, so it was a great surprise when I held a sign up on the glass identifying myself to them.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy taking our dogs on walks through the woods, serving/worshipping at Joy Church, and riding side-by-sides to see God’s beautiful creation.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? At the adult high school, we are comprised largely of seniors in high school. Because we are an adult high school, we also have people who could have graduated in previous years. There are times we have parents graduate with their children in the same year.
How would you describe your teaching style? I believe in a caring culture coupled with structure. I try to remove the fear and intimidation that can come with the content and try to replace it with confidence and success in the experience of the students.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Providing an environment that promotes confidence and perseverance as well as helping students set short and long-term goal is paramount to student engagement and motivation.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? You rethink your teaching methods on a regular basis. You constantly assess what is most effective for every scenario and concept. As a math teacher, you have to look for alternate ways to explain concepts, and that can happen on a class-to-class basis in the same day.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I get to serve students from every walk of life and a wide variety of circumstances. Each student has their own challenges, and sometimes, I get to help them search out the solution.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I really felt God leading me this direction. It was not anything I was looking to do, but it was something that was in my heart and nothing else drew me like teaching.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The most fulfilling part of teaching is getting to see students succeed and overcome adversity.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? When I first began teaching, I just wanted to help my students succeed. Now, I view that success in terms of long-term versus simply in my classroom. My view of teaching has changed as I have changed. As I have matured, my approach to everything has matured. I believe that some wisdom has come with my age, so I would say that has made me wiser as I work with my students.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Needless to say, going remote for a period of time created a massive shift in education. I believe that in-person interaction is very powerful, so I would hope that always remains an option. With technology, there is no telling how it will evolve.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Jesus has been the most impactful on my teaching career. Though I have been far from perfect, He gives me the ability and desire to see the value of each student and the strength and wisdom to reach them in multiple facets.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? There are so many, but the common theme of them all is seeing the success of ones who are were toughest to reach.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? You made a difference in my life.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be remembered as a teacher that was caring and wanted to see students succeed not only in school, but also in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.