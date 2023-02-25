In the coming weeks, the Lebanon Democrat will be running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles begins with a glance at Lena Jones, a first-grade teacher at Mt. Juliet Elementary School ...
Name: Lena Jones
School Mt. Juliet Elementary School
Age: 38
What grade/subject do you teach? First grade
How long have you been in education? 16 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 16 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I love writing. I have several drafts of children’s books in a folder on my computer I hope to publish one day.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Writing, listening to music, spending time with my family and friends, and shopping.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? As someone who uses a walker for mobility, it has always helped me to see the world through a different set of eyes. I have always known that my situation is unique, and often in my life, have faced obstacles because of it. Therefore, I truly strive to understand that each child I encounter is facing their own unique situation that often can be seen or unseen.
How would you describe your teaching style? Creative, hands on, and nurturing.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? My lessons are designed to allow my students to shine creatively while also requiring them to think outside the box. I often transform my classroom into different theme days throughout the year (for example, a pirate ship for teaching the bossy “ar” sound, pizza shop to help teach fractions, a science lab at the end of the year to make robots, and a construction zone to practice writing skills and structure.)
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? The pandemic years of teaching changed the way we did so much in education. It encouraged me to learn new technologies and ways to reach my children and help their education continue even when we couldn’t be face-to-face in traditional learning. It also served as a reminder to me that one of the most important things I will ever do as an educator is build relationships with my kids.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? My students and teammates are the best in the county.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I had teachers who invested in and believed in me, and I always knew that if I could make one person feel as valued as they did for me, that was the job for me.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s the relationships I build with my students and the everyday successes that my students experience, big or small.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s ensuring that every single child you are entrusted with always gets exactly what they need.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I don’t think that you really can understand all that goes into teaching until you are actually in charge of your first classroom. I remember my first few weeks of teaching and wondering if I would make it. Here I am, 16 years later. I know now that flexibility and perseverance are essential.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? It’s technology for sure. When I started, the county still gave out paper checks that I had to take to the bank myself. Now, all schools are one-to-one on devices, and we have so many programs and tools at our fingertips to enhance student learning. I will never forget what a mentor teacher told me when I started … “As much as things change, they also stay the same.” Teaching is still at its heart about children. I know that moving forward, children will remain at the heart of it.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Steve Brown and Sandra Grisham. They were the administrative team that saw a young girl fresh out of college and decided to offer me my job here at Mt. Juliet Elementary all those years ago.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I have had quite a few. I consider myself lucky. One of my most memorable moments was running into a student I had my very first year teaching and having them tell me that I was the reason they decided to pursue a degree in nursing because of my encouragement. It is so rewarding to see my students be successful when they grow up.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? It’s that I made them love learning, feel loved, safe, and important.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It’s as someone who loved her students, and always believed in them, even if they couldn’t always believe in themselves and that I celebrated all their successes, big or small.
