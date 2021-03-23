Jennifer Segura hit a golden goal in double overtime at the 106th minute to lead Cumberland’s women to a 1-0 victory over the Campbellsville Tigers on Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field.
The Phoenix limited the Tigers to just six shots, with three being on goal, all saved by Savanna Stubbs, who made it six shutouts in a row.
Cumberland took 23 shots in the match, with six shots on goal. Sophomore Marie Bathe and Brenda Cernas led the team with six total shots for Cumberland. Segura also took four shots in the match with one of them being the golden goal in double overtime at the 106-minute mark.
The Phoenix started out fast out the gate as Bathe attempted a shot just one minute into the game.
At the 23rd minute Gabby Jones was able to attempt a shot but came up short after hitting the crossbar. Only one more shot was attempted before the half for the Phoenix at the 43rd minute mark, but was saved by Campbellsville’s goalkeeper Katelyn Young.
The Phoenix continued to attack the Tigers defense throughout the second half by attempting 10 more shots with three on goal but none were able to connect.
Campbellsville attempted four out of their six shots in the second half with none being successful. With no success on the offensive side, The Phoenix went into overtime.
In the first overtime period, the Phoenix were able to attempt five shots but were all unsuccessful, leading to the end of the first overtime period.
Just six minutes into the second overtime period, Brenda Cernas was able to find Jennifer Segura to connect for the Golden goal to lead the Phoenix over the Tigers, 1-0.
The Phoenix are scheduled to be back on the road to face No. 11 Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Ky., at 3 p.m. today.
Second-half goals lead CU men over Tigers
Thomas Groenhilder’s two goals and scores by Bakary Bagayoko and Brandon Gonzalez helped Cumberland men’s soccer defeat the Campbellsville Tigers, 4-2, Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field.
Cumberland took nine shots in the match, with six on goal. Bagayoko and Groenhilder led the team with two total shots for the Phoenix.
The Tigers started out fast out the gate as Elder Goicoechea was able to score the first goal of the match at the two minute mark, to put the Tigers ahead, 1-0. Just ten minutes later, the Tigers were able to attack again as Gustay Oskarsson was able to score the second goal of the day for the Tigers to increase their lead to 2-0.
Just three minutes before half, Groenhilder was able to connect on a penalty kick for the Phoenix, to put the score at 2-1 before half.
The Phoenix came out of the half and were able to score in the 65th minute, as Bagayoko was able to connect for the tying goal, as he was assisted by Wilson Musyoka, putting the score tied at two.
Just six minutes later Bagayoko was able to find Brandon Gonzalez in stride for the assist, as Gonzalez was able to connect on the third goal for the Phoenix.
The Phoenix continued to attack the Tigers defense as Groenhilder was able to score at the 74th minute to put Cumberland ahead, 4-2.
The Phoenix are scheduled to be back on the road to face No. 7 Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Ky., at 5 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.