Not a month goes by where someone doesn’t tell Lebanon Senior Center Director Patti Watts that the center has saved their life.
“The majority of our group, their spouses have passed away,” Watts said. “Their children are grown, and their grandchildren are grown. They don’t have a purpose. They come to the center, and they find purpose. They volunteer. They help. They engage themselves in what’s going on there, and they become much happier.”
When the center was closed due to the pandemic, Watts said that she saw a decline in the health of the senior members of the community.
“Once we opened back up, and they began to come back and be together and laugh again and find that spirit again, their health has increased tremendously,” Watts said “I’ve been able to witness that first-hand. The isolation was terrible on the senior population.”
The biggest difference that Watts says that the senior center makes in the community has been saving people’s lives.
“The senior center is so important to the community, because it’s a place for seniors who would normally be isolated to be able to come together and gather in fellowship and participate in activities,” Watts said. “We have so many different classes where they can join together.”
Classes at the senior center include exercise classes, line dancing, card-making, crafting, and painting classes. Jam sessions where members gather together to create music are also a hit.
“When we hear a song, it makes us feel good,” Watts said. “We’re playing music from their era, not just country, not just classic rock but all kinds of music. Everybody knows some of the songs, and we’ll start a song and stop it, and they keep singing. We try to do things that engage their spirit and keep them young at heart.”
The center is extremely dependent on fundraisers like the Valentine’s celebration fundraiser, which was held last weekend.
“The average age at the senior center is 77, so most people have been retired for 20 years,” Watts said. “They’re living on social security and pensions, if they did get a pension and if they did have savings. If we had to charge what it costs us to provide this service, they couldn’t afford it.”
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and his wife, Necole, have helped sponsor the Valentine’s celebration fundraiser for a long time.
“When we found out what happens at the senior citizens center and how important it is, it was something we wanted to support,” Bell said. “The Valentine’s banquet is an event that they’ve been holding for many years, and it always has a lot of community support, not just with donations, but with people volunteering to serve the meals.”
Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy has been coming to the event since the senior center asked the department if they would provide an officer for security.
“It’s awesome to see a lot of the members of the senior center attend,” Hardy said. “They have a great time, and they dance and dress up. Some of these couples are amazing dancers, and it’s a lot of fun to see and watch.”
