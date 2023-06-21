LSSD 1

Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) Board of Education school board members (from left) Steve Jones, Mark Tomlinson, and Joel Thacker approved federal budgets and the district’s new five-year strategic plan at the LSSD School Board meeting on Monday morning.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) Board of Education approved federal budgets for Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) funds for the 2023-2024 school year during its board meeting on Monday morning.

LSSD Federal Programs Director and Instructional Coordinator Steve Blades pointed out a federal Title 1A funding decrease as one of the points of interest on the federal budgets. Title 1A provides financial assistance to school districts with high percentages of children from low-income families.

