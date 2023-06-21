The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) Board of Education approved federal budgets for Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) funds for the 2023-2024 school year during its board meeting on Monday morning.
LSSD Federal Programs Director and Instructional Coordinator Steve Blades pointed out a federal Title 1A funding decrease as one of the points of interest on the federal budgets. Title 1A provides financial assistance to school districts with high percentages of children from low-income families.
“The Title 1A allocation decreased for this coming year from last year,” Blades said. “While the Title 1A decreased, the cost of funding Title 1 is increasing with the raise in salaries and benefits. I had to transfer $120,000 from Title 2A into Title 1 just to keep Title 1 at level funding. With the depletion of Title 2A, we don’t have as much federal funds for teacher and administrator professional development, but we do still have some funds for professional development with our general purpose funds.”
While the Title 1A allocation saw a decrease, the IDEA budget saw an increase in funding.
“We’re up about $30,000 this year, only because our enrollment is up, and so is our students with disabilities count,” LSSD Special Education Director Taylor McElroy said. “The majority of this budget is allocated for educational assistance and salary support for that. You’ll also see that we have one speech pathologist listed in here that provides services to our non-public-school student that we’re obligated to serve, private school and homeschool students in the district.”
The funding in the budget also helps LSSD meet other special education needs.
“Another chunk of this money is for our contracts with our occupational therapists, physical therapist and the school psychologists,” McElroy said. “The rest supplies materials, inservice, professional develop- ment, and things like that.”
Five-year strategic plan
The LSSD school board also voted to approve its updated five-year strategic plan.
“We’ve spent this year meeting with schools, meeting with the community,” LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. “I’ve given this to you (the board) a couple different times for feedback. I really think (the plan) is reflective of the board’s push to serve our needs, our families and our teachers.”
The strategic plan included four specific goals for the district.
“Our goals are to first cultivate student achievement and growth,” Hutto said. “We did not have a safety-specific goal in previous strategic plans. It would live within the document, but with the emphasis the board has placed on safety, we’ve made that a specific goal. The second goal is to support student safety and well-being. Another is to recruit, retain and cultivate high-quality employees, and (the last goal is) to ensure resource responsibility.”
