The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Janie Johnson, a English teacher at Green Hill High School ...
Name … Janie Johnson
School … Green Hill High School
Age … 48 years old
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach 12th-grade standard English (English IV). I also teach Yearbook (journalism) with grades 9, 10, 11, and 12.
How long have you been in education? This is my 23rd year teaching.
How many years have you taught at your current school? I have been at Green Hill High School since it opened in August 2020.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I taught fifth-grade math/science at Prescott Middle School in Cookeville, from August 2000 through June 2002. I taught sixth-grade math/science/ELA at Castle Heights Upper Elementary School in Lebanon from August 2002 through May 2006. I taught seventh-grade science and eighth-grade ELA at Southside Elementary School in Lebanon from August 2006 through May 2016. I taught English II, English IV and yearbook at Wilson Central High School in Lebanon from August 2016 through May 2020. I am currently at Green High School since it opened in August 2020.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? My dad and aunts grew up two streets over from where Green Hill High School is built. Growing up, they used to pick wild blackberries and play hide-n-seek, exactly where I now teach. They could have walked to school had we been here when they were growing up. It’s kind of neat, I think, that I am a teacher where they were kids.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? My free time is spent with my family or a book in my hand. We love to travel. I love to crochet as well. I have made several baby blankets for my friends. I learned to crotchet from my fifth-grade teachers. I al-ways take the first two or three weeks of summer and give my full attention to my family. Then, it’s back to school with professional developments, reading to make sure I am up to date on new strategies and trying to find ways to update my things to keep them relevant to the current “teenager talk.”
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I was blessed to be on the first faculty that opened our wonderful school. I have been the yearbook adviser since the school opened. In my first year at GHHS, I taught English III. I was then looped up to English IV with the group I started with. At GHHS, I take care of photos, ordering cap and gowns, letterman jackets, class rings, year-books, senior banners, and the Sunshine Committee.
How would you describe your teaching style?
I use what I call the team method. And what I mean by that is that I tell my kids at the very beginning that I am the teacher, but we are team because a team has to work together to be successful. I am their stage, they are the performers. I want them to be the best, so we have to work together to make sure they are performing. I did ask my students how they viewed my teaching style to see what they would say. The results were very calm, down to earth, but also fun and interactive; a relaxed, focused, controlled environment; I listen to hear what crazy comes out of your mouth next; and controlled chaos. I have to say it totally made my day. I want them to see me as an accomplice in helping them reach their goal and not as someone trying to make them better. They need to see me working with them, not over them, as they are the ones that control what goes on in their head.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I am walking around them constantly. They say this keeps me in their kool-aid. At first, I thought that was a bad thing, but they have come to accept that I am going to be there and I am going to hear what is going on. When we learn something new, I always ask them if they have a better way to explain it or if they can put it in teenager talk. This is hard for them at first, but they soon learn that I really mean it. They can ex-plain things to their peer level, because they are teenagers. I am a minute or two over the teenage mark, so my explanations of things don’t always meet them where they are. So, I always ask them to get me to a teenage-talk explanation. This has been my biggest ally over the years, as they have taught me great ways to explain difficult topics. No one better understands how their minds work than they do. I make my mis-takes in front of them. I know this sounds crazy, but they need to see an adult that can make a mistake and work to fix it or figure it out. They need to see adults are not perfect. They have to see adults’ problem-solving. I have had kids tell me that they appreciate me not pretending to know everything. That was an enormous compliment to me.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach?
It’s all the time. Our time is changing, and it changes quickly. I was born in 1975, so my filter has required many updates over the years. The way I learned things, the things I was taught, and the things accepted or not accepted have changed. Teaching requires you to update that filter regularly. If you don’t, you are not meeting kids where they are. The days of teacher lectures, kids taking notes, doing home-work, taking tests, then moving to the next topic are totally over. We have so many things to compete with. I have actually stopped in the middle of a lesson and said, “Y’all, this isn’t working. Let’s stop and start over.” Once, I even came back the day and apologized to a class that what we did the day before didn’t work and asked them to start over with me. It takes a few weeks, but I get them comfortable with stopping and saying, “I don’t think this is working.” It’s honest feedback and helps. I am not saying this is 100% perfect, but it works for us.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Green Hill High School is just a beautiful school. We are new, so our building and things in and around the building are new. We are blessed. My technology is up to date and works. The future is in great condition. Our sports facilities are top notch. We have the structure that makes being here awesome. However, all of that is just cosmetics. What makes GHHS different, unique, and enjoyable are the people. We are a family on the hill. We support each other. We build each other up. We take care of each other. Emails are sent school-wide daily, bragging about students so that everyone knows about accomplishments made by our Hawks. But emails are also sent to faculty. We build each other up. We support each other. We love each other. We accept you where you are and love you. I totally love being a hawk.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I became a teacher because teachers were my role models. I wanted to be like several of the teachers that I was blessed with in my life. I still keep in touch with some of them — Alison Forte, Carole Pettus, Catherine Williams (got to teach with her), Glenna McLeod (got to teach with her), Kim Yearwood, Judy Blackwelder, Kent Therber (getting to teach the same class that he taught me), and Sammy Swor. If I can be half of what these people were to me, then I will be happy. What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The kids are the most fulfilling part. When they come back to see you, when they stop you in public to say hi or hug you, when they send emails telling you what they are doing, when they let their guard down and let you help them, when they email you after they graduate and need help on an assignment because they know you will help and be there, when they leave heartfelt notes on your desk, letting you know that they know you care … I keep a box of all the notes, emails, letters, pictures (yes, high-school kids still draw you pictures), post-its, and all the kind words. I keep it all. When I have bad days, I get my box out and go through it. They will never know how much their love and kind words mean to me and how many times they have gotten me through hard times. Our world today has so much negativity spread so far and quickly due to social media. We must walk away from it as teachers and can’t defend ourselves. We must take it and walk into the classroom daily as if none of it hurts us. Everyone has heard the quote, “Sticks and Stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Those people didn’t know what they were talking about. Bones heal, but words stay in your heart and soul forever. However, your students’ smiling faces, funny stories, inside jokes, and notes make everything easier. I need them just as much as they need me.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s ignoring the negativity in social media, ignoring the accusations and assumptions, the feeling you are failing when things happen out of your control, the things you have no control of, the lack of consequences then the quick shift to blame on teachers when consequences finally happen, and the lack of trust.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? My second year of teaching was when 9/11 happened. I remember every single detail of that day. For weeks and months after, I watched things change. I watched tears and fear, and a lack of understanding from students and teachers. I learned how important my relationships with my students, my co-workers, and my students’ parents were. I completely changed how I saw things because I saw adult issues through children’s eyes. It was scary. But it was amazing how we collaborated as a team, regrouped, and overcame things. When I started teaching, I sat through professional developments over and over about you never are sup-posed to be teaching to a test. You teach a child. You take the subject to the kid where they were, and you grow them. If I was told once, I was told a thousand times, “The test will not make children ready to take on the world. Show them how to find answers, not memorize them.” We used test scores to design plans. I have slowly watched that flip in my 23 years of teaching. Now, the test is what dictates everything. Up until this school year, it even controlled our salaries. COVID … I survived teaching during COVID. Some would say we didn’t survive. We still struggle with the aftermath. We didn’t bounce back from COVID like we did 9/11.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? When I began teaching, you were lucky to get a position. I remember waiting by the phone (we didn’t have cell phones then), hoping I would get a callback. I was lucky. My college professors helped me get an interview. When I came to Wilson County, I remember teachers taking teacher-aid jobs just to get their foot in the door. That is not the same anymore all over.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It’s trust.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I had mentioned earlier that I became a teacher because I wanted to be like my teachers. They were so good at making me feel loved. I keep in touch with those people. I even get lectures when they think I am spreading myself too thin. The biggest thing that was done for me was that I was made to feel loved. And I want to do for my students what my teachers did for me. I want all my kids to feel loved. You can’t learn if you are sad and scared. My high school American studies and journalism teacher, Alison Forte, told me when I graduated from college that the day I thought I was really good at what I was doing or that I thought I was a great teacher, it was time to walk away. Because when you start thinking that way, you stop trying to improve yourself. Students deserve for you to always try to make yourself better. I have held tight to this all 23 years. She was great, so she knew what she was talking about.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I had a student that was on the difficult side of things. This kid loved to push my buttons and not the mute button either. This kid loved to argue about anything and everything. They liked to make me explain how everything single thing we did in class was “going to help them in real life.” I mean, it was daily. It made me look at myself and start asking that same question. It changed me as a teacher, because I started changing assignments and discussions and just overall things I planned and did just to make sure I could answer that question. This child’s parents and I had constant contact. At graduation, this child approached me and handed me a Chromebook charger. Then they said, “This is from my mom,” handed me a gift bag and turned and walked off. I just stared at them. They took a few steps, turned around, and said, “Oh, and I love you big too.” And walked off faster than I have ever seen them move. I teared up. In the bag was a letter from their mom and a gift, but also a letter from the kid. That semester, that kid made me a better teacher, made me good friends with their parents, and totally ruined my make-up before graduation, be-cause I cried like a baby at their letter.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I love you too.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remembered as the teacher that made them figure out things on their own, a teacher that was on their team, a teacher that met them where they were and didn’t judge them, a teacher that made them feel safe, a teacher they can honestly say made them feel loved.
