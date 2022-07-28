Going back to school presents a lot of excitement for students, but for those with limited financial resources, it can be difficult to confront.
However, volunteers through the College Hills Church of Christ hope to give those students the materials they need to succeed.
“We want all children to be able to enter school with confidence in knowing they have what is needed to begin a new school year,” said Nancy Ash, the school store organizer. “Our purpose is to help families, who may need help, obtain these requested school supplies, a backpack, and some clothing for their children.”
The annual back-to-school store traces its roots to two educators during the mid-1990s. Jim and Annabelle Robinson began the program in 1996.
Ash indicated that demand has fluctuated over the years. In 2020, they temporarily converted it to a drive-thru out of caution for the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, the event resulted in a giveaway of 591 book bags. This year, the organization has filled more than 750 book bags.
“It depends on the economy and what else is happening in the community,” Ash said of the number of book bags they give out. “There are other groups that give away supplies. We are not the only ones providing this service.”
The church collects supplies through its congregation with an apple-tree display, which features item requests from area teachers. Ash said that church members could choose from those or make monetary donations. Then, the organizers shop for the best deal on needed school supplies throughout the year.
“We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus to serve the children in our community,” Ash said.
Those supplies include pencils, pocket folders, stickers, crayons, Crayola markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, construction paper, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, three-ring binders, ink pens and highlighters.
Not every bag gets every item. Ash explained that they balance the materials that go into each bag with grade-specific requests from the county’s school systems. Those requests come from the teachers.
The event is held at College Hills Church of Christ, located at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon on Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m. The church parking lot opens at 8 a.m.
The school store is for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade. The student and their parent or guardian must both attend.
