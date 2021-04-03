Seven Cumberland women’s soccer players received Mid-South Conference honors, it was released by MSC officials Thursday.
Sarah Haddock garnered her third consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award, helping Cumberland allow just two goals in 10 matches this season from her centerback position.
The Newtonards, Northern Ireland, native has collected two goals on the year, including the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Life University and 9-0 win over the University of Pikeville. Her main duty is anchoring the CU backline that allowed 1.06 goals per game this season.
Maria Bathe joined Haddock as first team all-conference performer recording three goals and eight assists in her sophomore season. She ranks 12th in the Mid-South in assists.
Bathe has been a force at the top for Cumberland drawing extra defenders and has been very good at finding her teammates to finish shots.
She was able to record all three of her goals and in the Phoenix 7-0 season opener win against Florida College.
Becca Campbell was named second team all-conference due to her superb defensive role on the backend during her freshman campaign.
She helped the Phoenix by scoring three goals on the season which one came from the 5-0 win against Freed-Hardeman, and a pair of goals during the 9-0 win against Pikeville.
Jennifer Segura was also named second team all-conference during her senior season with the Phoenix.
Segura was able to net four goals, with one of them being the Golden Goal to defeat conference opponent Campbellsville University in the 106th minute. Along with scoring the only goal in the shutout against Shawnee State.
Arden Butler was named all-conference honorable mention coming from her stout defender role for the Phoenix. She was able to help the Phoenix with their six-game consecutive shutout and played a pivotal role in only allowing two goals on the season.
Brenda Cernas was named all-conference honorable mention, she led the Phoenix in shots (32) and shots on goal (17).
Cernas was able to record three goals on the season and three assists. She was able to help the Phoenix defeat Georgetown College, 2-0 by scoring the final goal of the game.
Haley Stevens was named all-conference honorable mention, she recorded two goals for the Phoenix and three assists.
She recorded two goals in the 7-0 win over Florida College, helping the Phoenix finish the season 8-2, and undefeated at home.
