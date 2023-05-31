The Wilson Election Commission has been busy supporting school elections for class officers, offering voter registration to eligible students and holding elections for Lebanon Special School District kindergartners.
The election commission has provided election services to students in seven elections during the final weeks of their school year.
Class officer elections for the 2023-24 school year were held at Mt. Juliet High School, Lebanon High School and Friendship Christian School. Rising ninth, 10th and 11th-grade students were eligible to vote for their class officers. The elections were supported by the election commission and administered by the students. All elections were held using the same ExpressVote voting system used in regular county-wide elections in Wilson County.
For the second year, four schools in the Lebanon Special School District system provided elections for their kindergarten classes. The students studied U.S. presidents as part of their curriculum. Before the elections they made campaign posters and gave speeches in favor of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Every student had the opportunity to mark a ballot and cast it for their choice. More than 400 children attending Sam Houston, Castle Heights, Byars Dowdy and Jones Brummett elementary schools participated.
George Washington was the winner at all four schools. The totals were Lincoln with 147 votes, and Washington with 198.
“Allowing students the experience of voting as they will in local, state and federal elections, hopefully, provides them with the confidence to begin a long tradition of voting,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith. “Having students check in voters and guide them through the ballot marking and voting process is a terrific learning experience. It is never too early to begin learning about civics and the importance of voting.”
The election commission eagerly supports school elections, and Smith accepts as many invitations to speak to high school civics classes as possible. Her presentation gives students information about current election-related issues, as well as a look at the preparation and procedures involved in elections. Eligible students are given an opportunity to register to vote. Each year, those high-school visits yield hundreds of newly-registered Wilson County voters.
“Our partnership with Wilson County High Schools extends beyond supporting their elections, registering eligible students and making talks,” Smith said. “We offer students an opportunity take an active role in elections. Students can earn volunteer hours for Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Scholars scholarships by training and serving as poll workers with the election commission on Election Day.”
To learn more about elections, voting and how to be involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission by calling 615-444-0216 or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.
