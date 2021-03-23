CROSSVILLE — K.J. Woods scored on a balk in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to lift Watertown to a 4-3 win over host Stone Memorial.
Woods walked as a pinch-hitter to start the inning, advanced to second on a Brayden Cousino sacrifice and to third on an infield single by Brandon Watts before the balk call with Carter Brown at the plate.
Charlie Mitchell pitched two innings of one-hit, shutout ball for the win as Watertown improved to 2-0. He struck out four after starter Gage Vastola allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk with four punchouts over five frames.
Stone Memorial went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning and 2-1 in the third.
Watertown took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Mason Murrell and Lance Fripp. The Purple Tigers pulled into a 1-1 tie in the third on an error.
The Tigers outhit Stone Memorial 9-5 as Cousino and Watts each had two hits at the top of the lineup.
Watertown was to host Cannon County in the Tigers’ District 8-AA opener yesterday and complete the home-and-home series with the Lions in Woodbury at 5 p.m. today.
Wildcats drop pair in Grand Slam Tournament
MURFREESBORO — Wilson Central wrapped up the Grand Slam Tournament last Saturday with a 10-6 setback to host Riverdale and a 7-6 loss to Overton in eight innings.
The Wildcats led Riverdale 6-2 midway through the fourth inning before the Warriors got two in the bottom half, three to take the lead in the fifth and three more to put the Wildcats away in the sixth, finishing with 11 hits.
Michael Demunbreun pitched the first five innings to take the loss for Central as Riverdale racked up 11 hits.
Tristan Lewis had three of Wilson Central’s seven hits as he and Isiah Shafer each drove in two runs. Schafer and McKane Everett doubled.
In the second game, Overton broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the eighth inning before Central fell short with only one in the bottom half. The Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force overtime after the Bobcats took a 5-3 lead with three in the top half. Overton took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth before WCHS went up 3-2 in the bottom half. The teams had been even 1-1 since the first.
Wilson Central outhit Overton 7-6 with Wyatt Guethlein getting three singles for the Wildcats. Schafer tripled while Everett doubled. The Wildcats fell to 1-4 going into their District 9-AAA opener at Lebanon last night. Wilson Central is scheduled to host Gallatin at 7 p.m. today.
Bears beat Summit, BlackmanMURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet outscored Summit 12-7 and host Blackman 7-3 Saturday to wrap up the Grand Slam Tournament.
Against Summit, Bryce Holbrook capped a three-run fifth inning with a tie-breaking RBI double as Mt. Juliet went up 7-5 lead. Four more Golden Bears crossed the plate in the sixth inning with Seth Stevens and Justin Lee driving in runs.
Brett Shirley pitched four innings in relief for the win. Starter Jack Fortner fired the first three frames. Each struck out seven as the pair allowed seven hits.
Mt. Juliet had 11 hits, including three by Lee, who tripled and
drove in three runs. Fortner homered in the second inning and also knocked in three runs. Holbrook doubled as he and Stevens had two hits each while Brady Young doubled. Stevens also had two of the Golden Bears’ nine stolen bases.
Against Blackman, the Bears built a 5-0 lead through two innings. Holbrook drove in the first two scores with a first-inning single.
Stevens homered in the second.
Stevens had two of Mt. Juliet’s 10 hits as he and Holbrook drove in two runs each. Easton Krenzke and Hoyt Griner doubled as the Golden Bears improved to 6-0.
Tannor Meyer pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing four hits, five walks and three fourth-inning runs. Amarion Workings allowed a hit and a walk in the fifth and sixth before Colton Regen worked the seventh. Each pitcher struck out three.
Mt. Juliet was scheduled to open District 9-AAA action last night at Beech before going to Station Camp at 7 p.m. today.
Central succumbs to Siegel 8-1
MURFREESBORO — Wilson Central fell to host Siegel 8-1 Friday night in the Grand Slam Tournament.
Siegel jumped to a 3-0 first-inning lead off Caleb Dixon, who pitched the first 32/3 innings, allowing five hits.
Michael Demonbreun finished the fourth before Hunter Williams and Jordan Fox worked the rest of the game. The Stars scored five unearned runs off Williams in the sixth before Fox got the final two outs. The quartet allowed eight hits while the Wildcats committed eight errors in falling to 1-2.
Williams singled and Ben Sills doubled for Central’s hits. Brock Wamack scored the Wildcats’ run in the second inning without benefit of a hit to cut Siegel’s lead to 3-1.
Fortner, Lee lead Mt. Juliet offensive onslaught of Dickson CountyMURFREESBORO — Jack Fortner and Justin Lee each drove in four Mt. Juliet runs on three hits last Friday night as the Golden Bears blasted Dickson County 15-1 in the Grand Slam Tournament at Riverdale.
Fortner homered in the second inning and two singles in Mt. Juliet’s 11-run third, an inning which also featured a single by Daniel Michael, a triple by Lee and a double by Tannor Meyer.
Bryce Holbrook pitched three innings for the win, allowing a run on two hits.
Austin Hunley and Brett Shirley closed the game out as Mt. Juliet improved to 4-0.
Meyer finished with three RBI. Seth Stevens doubled and singled as the Bears blasted 11 hits.
