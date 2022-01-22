An ordinance implementing a special assessment fee for utilities infrastructure improvements in the Sinking Creek watershed was approved by the Lebanon City Council during its latest meeting on Tuesday.
However, the council was split over whether or not to exempt a portion of one parcel from the new fee, forcing Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell to break the tie. He voted against the exemption.
The property is in the 1500 block of Sparta Pike. It is made up of 313 acres and has been divided into two plots, one of which is 205 acres. That 205 acres is the subject of the exemption request.
During the portion of the meeting where citizens are allowed to speak, Joe McKnight addressed the council, on behalf of the trust that controls the property. McKnight is a local developer who owns Inman Industrial.
“If there was any way to exclude the 205 acres (from the special assessment fee), that would be appreciated, considering the developer had their plans approved,” said McKnight. “They are well underway, (and then) they are hit with (what is effectively just a tax).”
The property is zoned light industrial, and the company under contract, CRG, is a real estate development firm based out of Chicago. The property remains in preliminary development, but it is far enough along in the process to be forecasting costs. McKnight said that to levy the fees on CRG now would be a blindside.
As an official matter, the amendment to the original ordinance was motioned by councilor Camille Burdine. She explained her motion that to add the amendment to remove the fee from the specific development was due to how far along in the planning process the development was.
On Thursday, Burdine mentioned that she sees a parallel between what’s happening with the Sparta Pike development and what took place a couple months ago with a car wash at the former site of Sunset Restaurant on South Cumberland Street.
“We let a car wash do the same thing,” Burdine said. “We let a car wash come in that has zero economic value in our community, after I had tried to put forth an ordinance to keep it out. But since they were through the process, I was told, we had to grandfather them in. (The car wash owner) hadn’t even filled out an application at that time (contrasting progress in the Sparta Pike project). You have an industrial park, which was annexed and zoned and almost through the process, and then, we slap an ordinance on them, with zero warning. That doesn’t look right on the city.
“It’s in the right place. It’s with the right company. It has ties to many quality companies that offer quality jobs. That development was put together by the (Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board) and the city because it has rail service, which makes it an attractive industrial site.”
Citing background on the property, JECDB Executive Director G.C. Hixson said that the property was first examined by a joint task force of city and county officials, during former Lebanon Mayor Philip Craighead’s term in office.
“We went through all the due diligence to purchase it,” said Hixson. “Then, Craighead wasn’t reelected, and the county didn’t want to take it on on their own.”
Hixson said that the council’s decision on Tuesday represented a missed opportunity for the city from an economic standpoint.
“You have a major developer (CRG) looking to purchase the property,” Hixson said. “I’m always in favor of developers putting products on the ground, because it gives us a good tax base.”
Hixson believes that the development will make the property more likely to suit the needs of a major corporation looking to set up shop.
“If you go to a car lot, and there aren’t cars, you’re going to go somewhere else,” said Hixson.
As for the entire property, Burdine said that only the 205 acres were requested for exemption from the special assessment fees and added that the owners offered to let the other 108 acres absorb the special assessment whenever it came under contract in the future.
“No one is against the special assessment,” Burdine said. “It’s just too late in the game (to add extra costs). It’s not the right thing to do at the end of a project. That’s not how Lebanon should want to do business.”
Coupled with the property’s potential economic impact, Burdine said that it doesn’t make sense to her.
“We’re not throwing any skin in the game,” Burdine said. “We were getting $5,000 per year in property tax. Now, we’re going to be getting a million. All in all, (it) will make a huge economic impact in a place where the city wanted growth anyways.”
Lebanon Utilities Director Margaret Washko mentioned that the short-term gain may be development of one parcel, but she warned that it could “slow additional growth in this area, as no other developers are willing to cover the future elevated cost if someone is left out of the picture.”
“If (Lebanon) lowers that cost for one development, say along Sparta Pike, the result would be a larger special assessment in the area for the remaining parcels,” Washko said.
Washko described general response to the special assessment as developers being caught off guard.
“Our developers seem surprised by the need to participate financially in utility-system improvements,” Washko said.
The utilities director believes that the cause might stem from a lack of communication on the front end of the projects about the availability of utilities, but she feels like that can be improved.
“The fact that a developer’s engineer can see a manhole adjacent to the property or a sewer pipeline, seems to be enough for them to move forward with significant planning and design for projects before they consider the impact that’s made on the system as a whole,” Washko said.
The utilities director said that developers have the right to wonder how this situation can be avoided in the future, so her department is working on availability letters to improve that early communication with developers regarding the amount of improvements that may be required.
Washko wants to see that availability letter become the first item required by the developer prior to asking for annexation so that the developers are aware of the requirements very early in the process.
In the long term, Washko hopes that will help to alleviate the element of surprise some developers are currently expressing.
What is a special assessment fee?
Special assessment fees are in place to fund improvements to the current sewer capacity needed to expand development to a certain area.
Those fees differ from impact fees, which are paid by developers for disruptions to city capital caused by the development.
The special assessment is determined by the amount of water that the property is determined by the city to need for operation. That unit of measurements is called a single-family unit, and even if the area is zoned industrial, as is the case with the Sparta Pike property, the water capacity is still measured in SFUs.
Increasing capacity in the utilities infrastructure requires fees to be levied on the beneficiaries of the services. Councilor Chris Crowell has said multiple times that future development should pay for itself. Crowell is the council’s liaison on the Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, councilor Fred Burton made a motion to defer the vote until he had a chance to meet with the developers, indicating skepticism about exempting the firm from fees.
“You don’t mess with the phase of the water and sewer departments,” said Burton. “We’re gonna have to build a new sewer plant down the road. We have got to have that money, or else, it will revert to the taxpayers, and I don’t want to be paying for it.”
Burton’s deferral died without gaining a second to put it up for vote.
Washko called that compromise between services and ratepayer affordability a “balancing act.”
“Anything the developer doesn’t pay will go to the ratepayers,” Washko said.
With the wastewater plant at the end of its useful life, there are going to be increased fees for ratepayers. Washko, like Burton, just said that she didn’t want to add the cost of capacity expansion for development to that bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.