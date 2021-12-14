Major development near South Hartmann Drive in Lebanon is going to require upgrades to current sewer and sanitary infrastructure. City officials are optimistic that the increased capacities can present future revenue opportunities to fund sewer and sanitary projects, like a new wastewater treatment plant.
On Dec. 8, the Lebanon City Council voted to approve the second reading of the Barton Creek Sewer Interceptor Agreement. Lebanon’s charter gives the city authority to make public utility contracts through ordinances.
The contract requires the developers to foot the bill for phase 1 and phase 2 of the project. Those sewer upgrades will provide necessary capacity for the incoming development, as well as for anticipated residential, commercial and industrial development in the South Hartmann Drive area.
Those developers, Suncrest Realty and Oldsmith Group, will be responsible for gravity sewer system upgrades to the Barton Village development planned for the land between South Hartmann Drive and Pinhook Road.
Lebanon’s Utilities Director Margaret Washko said that a gravity sewer system is ideal because it uses natural forces to move the water in the direction of the treatment plant instead of requiring pumping stations.
The city’s engineer has provided an estimated probable cost that has pegged the construction, engineering and inspection fees for the improvements in Phase 1 to be $6.9 million. Construction, engineering and inspection fees for Phase 2 are estimated to be $4.8 million.
The entire upgrade is doled out in phases, outlined by the utilities department. For now, the attention is on phase 1 and 2, which are estimated to be completed by November of 2023.
The city agreed to complete all actions necessary to begin installations of the necessary sewer interceptor improvements by June 1, 2022, for phase 1 of the project.
For phase 2 of the project, the city agreed to commence construction on the improvements by Nov. 1, 2022.
Mayor Rick Bell said in his bi-weekly update on Monday that “having this funding in place ensures that the costs will not be passed along to the taxpayers.”
“The Lebanon City Council and I are focused on making sure the cost of growth is not the burden of current residents,” Bell said.
The contract approved by the city council also states that the developers intend to contribute to improvements related to the interceptor agreement to allow for the use of nearby properties to benefit from the improvements.
An element of the growth that city officials are anticipating is the expansion of sewer capacity in that area of town. Through a special assessment levied on developers and future property owners, the increased capacity should create a viable revenue stream, at least that is the hope of city officials.
A special assessment is a tax on property owners to pay for specific local infrastructure projects, such as the construction or maintenance of roads or sewer lines. The tax is charged only to the owners of property in the neighborhood that will benefit from the project.
“With the Barton Creek special assessment that the city council and mayor passed, we anticipate about $170 million to come in from the special assessment,” said Washko.
Given the expected influx of revenue, the city is turning its attention to the 55-year-old wastewater treatment plant that services the area.
The utilities director mentioned that the upgrade to the system will be felt in two ways, a much-needed new plant, and room for more growth.
“There is the piece that is at the end of its life (the plant), and the capacity increase that is needed for new development,” Washko said.
Washko estimated that Lebanon could see a groundbreaking on the new plant occur within three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.