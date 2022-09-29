Sprawling allegations of abuse against cheerleaders reached Tennessee on Monday in a case that escalates the accusations facing some of the sport’s top institutions.
An adult coach sexually assaulted teenage boys at Premier Athletics, according to allegations in a federal lawsuit filed in Memphis that is similar to a previous complaint against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina.
In both cases, attorneys say that leaders at Varsity Spirit, which runs competitions, and the U.S. All Star Federation, the country’s cheerleading governing body, failed to provide a safe environment for athletes.
The lawsuit, brought anonymously by two teenage boys and one boy’s mother, alleges that a Premier Athletics coach sent nude pictures and masturbation videos and instigated non-consensual sexual acts.
The coach has not been charged, and the Associated Press is not naming him. USASF did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment.
In a statement to the AP, Premier Athletics Knoxville West said that it was “inaccurately implicated” in the lawsuit, in which the majority of the allegations are said to have occurred before current ownership purchased any gyms.
In the statement, Premier Athletics said that it heard on June 26 from an athlete who reported receiving inappropriate photos from the coach. According to the statement, Premier suspended the coach and immediately made a report to local law enforcement and USASF, neither of whom substantiated the complaint. Premier fired the coach, according to the statement.
Premier said that it heard on Sept. 18 from one athlete that another athlete had a “physical relationship” with the coach. After reporting that allegation to local law enforcement and USASF, Premier said, it did not contact the alleged victim’s family to avoid any accusations of interfering with an investigation.
In a statement to the AP, Varsity Spirit said that it is outraged that “predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children” and rejected accusations that it enabled such behavior. Varsity Spirit added that it never received reports of suspected misconduct and has not owned Premier Athletics or any other gym since August of 2021.
Premier Athletics received reports in late May or June, but the coach continued to access the gym as recently as this month, according to the boys in the lawsuit.
Even after USASF added the coach to its ineligible list, the boys allege, he continued to participate in private lessons with minors on the gym’s premises. In a July message, the coach told one of the plaintiffs that the gym manager told him that he would not be fired, according to the boys in the lawsuit.
Also in July, USASF sent the coach a report notifying him of the allegations. That same week, the boys allege in the lawsuit, the coach worked at camps run by the Universal Cheerleaders Association, which was established by Varsity founder Jeff Webb, and remained a Varsity representative.
The boys say in their lawsuit that USASF and Varsity endangered athletes by failing to report the misconduct to local law enforcement.
At a news conference on Tuesday, the plaintiffs’ lawyers said that “insular” systems within the cheer industry make it difficult for athletes to report misconduct. These institutions, the lawyers said, have set up an intentionally-convoluted process. Lawyers noted that local gyms must become USASF members to participate in Varsity competitions.
Lawyers with the Strom Law Firm said on Tuesday that they are aware of other potential victims and seek to expedite this case.
Attorney Alexandra Benevento said that the allegations are part of a greater “culture of oversexualization in cheer.”
