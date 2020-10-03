Amidst the pomp and pageantry of homecoming, Lebanon took care of business early with Dequantay Shannon declaring himself homecoming king of a different sort with six scores in a 44-0 rout of Station Camp last night at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
It didn’t take long for Lebanon to score. Jesse Montgomery recovered a Station Camp fumble two plays in at the Bison 18-yard line. Shannon, who finished with 126 yards on 15 carries, scored three plays and an encroachment penalty later on a 5-yard run for a 7-0 Blue Devil lead less than two minutes in.
Lebanon hit rinse and repeat, recovering another Station Camp fumble on first down with Demonte Cook pouncing on an errant reverse at the Bison 32. Jared Hall made a one-handed catch of a Jalen Abston pass to the 1, from where Shannon scored his second touchdown run of the 2:12-old game for a 14-0 lead.
Station Camp finally got off a punt. This time, Shannon took a pass from Abston out of the backfield and was wide open for a 49-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Bison dodged a bullet when Abston’s 23-yard screen pass to Shannon for a touchdown was called back by a holding penalty. Aden Murray then intercepted an Abston pass on a deflection, leaving the score 21-0 as the first quarter ended.
But it took just the first 10 seconds of the second for Shannon to scoot 39 yards for a 28-0 lead. Lebanon survived a fumble inside the Station Camp 5 to get the ball back.
Shannon shot free for 35 yards and a 35-0 lead 5:23 before halftime.
The Blue Devil defense got in on the fun when Bronar Goshern tackled the Bison quarterback in the end zone for a safety and a 37-0 lead. Shannon’s sixth touchdown of the night came on a 2-yard step before he and the first teamers called it a night.
With a running clock, Lebanon freshman K.K. West called it a night by intercepting a pass on the game’s final play as the Blue Devils improved to 4-3 for the season and 1-3 in Region 4-6A.
Like most teams in Wilson County, the Blue Devils will take Week 8 off before returning to action Oct. 16 at Stewarts Creek.
