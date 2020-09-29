Most players who put up the kind of numbers on a Saturday afternoon are on a Heisman Trophy campaign.
As it was, Dequantay Shannon’s 224 yards and four touchdowns fueled Lebanon to a 49-35 high school matinee shootout win over Fairview last Saturday at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
The Blue Devils trailed 14-13 at halftime but scored on their first five possessions of the second half. Shannon, who scored on a 4-yard run less than four minutes before intermission, had three of the scores on a 15-yard run and homer-run scampers of 60 and 62 yards. He also caught a two-point pass from Jalen Abston as Lebanon pulled even for the season at 3-3.
Abston had a pretty good day for himself as well at quarterback, hitting 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards. Kemontez Logue latched onto five passes for 86 yards, starting with a 48-yard hookup for a touchdown to bring the Blue Devils to within 7-6. He also hit Anthony Crowell five times for 62 yards, capped by a 19-yard score late in the game. Abston also scored on a 5-yard draw early in the fourth quarter.
Fairview didn’t stop Lebanon until Kendrick Curtis scored on a 55-yard strip-and-score fumble return against the Blue Devil reserves.
The Yellowjackets, a Class 3A power which came in 3-0 but hadn’t played the previous two weeks due to a COVID shutdown, fought gamely against the 6A Blue Devils. Logan Nardozzi, a 3A Mr. Football semifinalist last year, scored on a 15-yard run to put Fairview on the board less than three minutes in.
Quarterback Riley Bennett flipped a screen pass to fullback Brody Cox, who took it 33 yards to put Fairview up 14-13 going into halftime, with an earlier blocked extra point the difference.
Cox became the workhorse runner after Nardozzi was apparently knocked out of the game in the third quarter, added a 1-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the third quarter to bring Fairview within 27-21. He tacked on a 5-yard score less than five minutes into the fourth.
But by then, Shannon, Abston and the Blue Devils had put the game out of reach.
Lebanon is scheduled to return to a regular 7 p.m. Friday game schedule this week when Station Camp visits for homecoming and a Region 4-6A contest.
