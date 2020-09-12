A battle between running backs Dequantay Shannon and Ray Banner turned into a shootout between quarterbacks Jaylen Abston and Lavondrea Webb as Lebanon won a high-scoring 45-33 shootout over visiting LaVergne at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Shannon ran for five touchdowns and 172 yards as he passed Carlos Gaines as Lebanon’s career rushing leader for at least the last 35 years and likely much longer.
LaVergne’s Banner ran for 119 yards as the Wolverines fell to 2-2.
The Blue Devils, getting their first on-field win of the season, moved to 2-2 officially when counting a forfeit.
Using running back Ray Banner as a decoy, LaVergne moved downfield behind quarterback Lavandrea Webb, who passed and ran the Wolverines 70 yards, the final 3 to Kavian Taylor for a 7-0 lead for the visitors.
A 30-yard kick return by Anthony Crowell put Lebanon in business near midfield. Though the Blue Devils had to punt, Sean Redmond’s punt pinned the Wolverines inside their 10-yard line.
A short LaVergne punt gave the Blue Devils the ball on the Wolverine 16. Dequantay Shannon covered that distance on first down, capping the run with a dive across the right pylon for a 7-7 tie late in the first quarter.
After a blitzing Eli Clemmons sacked Webb for a 10-yard loss to force a punt, Jalen Abston drove the Blue Devils 80 yards to the go-ahead touchdown. The final 47 came when he escaped a sack and found a wide-open Jared Hall, who took it down the right sideline for a 13-7 Lebanon lead. The extra point hit the left upright.
Following another LaVergne punt, Abston put together another 80-yard drive. Shannon got the final 5 when he beat the defenders to the goal line on the left side 12 seconds before halftime for a 19-7 Lebanon lead.
LaVergne got a surprise possession to start the second half. Rodrigo Majano’s kickoff landed behind Lebanon’s return team and stayed inbounds, rolling to the 1 where the Wolverines’ Greg Bush recovered the ball. Banner scored on first down to cut the margin to 19-14 just two seconds into the second half.
Shannon came back, running with authority, and taking the ball the final 10 yards to re-extend the lead to 25-14 1:29 into the second half.
LaVergne faced 4th and 30 when punter Bush ran the ball, picking up 19 yards before being stopped.
Abston fired a strike over the middle to tight end Will Seats, who broke a tackle and completed a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown to re-widen the Lebanon lead to 32-14.
LaVergne took advantage of a short Lebanon punt early in the fourth quarter to score on a 10-yard run by Banner to draw within 32-21.
Devin Greene returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards and the first-down jet sweep 28 to the 4. Shannon took it the final 4 yards for his fourth score of the night for a 38-21 Lebanon lead with just over 10 minutes to play.
LaVergne wouldn’t go away as Webb whipped a 40-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Banner. The extra point was blocked by Anthony Crowell as Lebanon’s lead stood at 38-27 with less than six minutes to play.
But Webb’s next fourth-down pass was intercepted by Crowell with a little more than three minutes to play.
That was enough time for Shannon to add to his record yardage total with his fifth touchdown of the night, a 30-yarder, with 2:51 to play.
LaVergne extended the game past the three-hour mark as Webb drove the Wolverines to an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tim Lymon with 26 seconds to play.
Lebanon will take a 2-2 record to Region 4-6A rival Hendersonville at 7 p.m. next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.