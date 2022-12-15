A new podcast that shares the stories of senior residents in Wilson County with the community is celebrating the completion of its first season.
The first season of Storytime With Wilson Rides has 12 episodes, hosted by Jules Corriere of Jonesborough.
The podcast was begun as a project for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s ThreeStar Program and was funded in part by a Creative Aging Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The ThreeStar Program was established in 1980 with a mission to encourage collaboration within counties to improve the lives of everyone that lives there.
“What it means on the county basis is that we bring together lots of people from the county to talk about county assets and what’s important to the county and develop three projects every two years,” Wilson County ThreeStar Program Coordinator Susan Shaw said.
One of the current goals of the ThreeStar Program is to help Wilson County become a more age-friendly community.
“Age-friendly means things like transportation for seniors, walkability of your community,” Wilson Rides Executive Director Gaye Lynn Wilson said.
Wilson was already working on the transportation part of that goal when the project began, so when someone suggested that Wilson Rides work on the communication and education piece of the project, she agreed.
Through the ThreeStar Program, communities typically receive around a year and a half to work on their projects. With the project ending on Dec. 31, the Story Time with Wilson Rides podcast had its premiere party on Wednesday evening.
“When I would take seniors on rides and when our drivers would take seniors on rides, we would share their stories with each other, because we just found some of our seniors’ stories to be so amazing,” Wilson said. “It was through giving those rides that we decided to do a podcast.”
Shaw worked with Wilson to develop the podcast project as ideas for content evolved.
“Her idea was to do podcasts for our seniors that would provide them information about things in the community and deliver it in a way that they would be able to get the podcasts, so that was the first premise,” Shaw said. “It developed very naturally, because Gaye Lynn and the drivers, as they’re taking people around Wilson County, they’re hearing the most amazing stories about their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.