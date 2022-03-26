Sharline Daugherty, 88, of Lebanon, passed away on March 23, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.
The funeral service, conducted by David Daugherty, is at 11 a.m. on Monday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Sharline Daugherty was born in Columbia to Pearlie Sullivan Fox and Glenn Fox.
She married Cecil Daugherty and spent her life as a homemaker.
She loved flowers and blooming shrubs and trees. She loved working alongside her husband on their farm and was dedicated to canning and freezing vegetables from their garden.
She spent many hours taking care of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by every member of her family.
She is survived by: her husband of 71 years, Cecil Daugherty; daughter, Gail (Bob Sandlin) King; sons, David (Lynn) Daugherty, Jeff (Brandy) Daugherty; grandchildren, Brandy King (Keith) Paciello, Kelly Steele, Katie (Grant) Denney, Heath (Nicolette) Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Madison King, Kaitlyn Steele, Levi Paciello, Ellie Jo Daugherty, Lane Daugherty, Cooper Denney; and siblings, Leo (Mary) Fox, Nona Fox, Tommy Fox, Jean Lovelace, and Donald (Phyllis) Fox.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Glenn and Pearlie Sullivan Fox; a son, Gary Daugherty; and a brother, Dale Fox.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
