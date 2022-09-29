Sharon Jared passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at age 75.
The funeral service, conducted by Gary Wilson, is at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will receive friends on Thursday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Sharon Ann Hall Jared was born in Crossville to Christine Brewer and Elmer Hall.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
She worked as a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
She was always taking care of others, spending time with grandchildren, and loved animals too.
She enjoyed listening to audio books, reading, puzzles and Sudoko.
Mrs. Jared is survived by: her children, Traci Dedmon, Jeff (Shauna) Jared; grandchildren, Nigel Dedmon, Tanner Dedmon, William Dedmon, Christina Dedmon, Michael Douglas, Gunnar Jared; great-grandchildren, Piper Dedmon, Whimsey Dedmon, Levi Dedmon; and siblings, Glenda Whited, Lynette Aslinger.
She is preceded in death by: her son, Mike Dedmon; first husband, Eddie Dedmon; second husband, Kent Jared; parents, Christine and Elmer Hall; and sisters, Gail Crutcher and Betty Hall.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to make memorial donations to her favorite cause, Autism Tennessee (https://autismtennessee.wildapricot.org/).
