Services for Sharon Patrice Ward, 62, will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by: her mother, Mary Ann McClellan; brother, Ronnie (Kiamesha) McClellan; and her beloved friends of the class of 1977. She leaves many other relatives and friends.
