Shawna Ferguson Marshall, 67, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023.
The graveside service will be in her hometown of Kenova, West Virginia.
Shawna Lynn Marshall was born in Kenova to Claudia Merle Lambert and Harry Ferguson.
She worked in risk management for the Cracker Barrel corporate office.
Miss Marshall is survived by her sisters — Florice “Midge” (Pete) Martin, Mary Ruth Ferguson (Estel) Nelson — and canine companion Izzie.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Claudia Merle and Harry Ferguson; sisters, Barbara Ann Ferguson, Rose Sharon Ferguson Barr; and brothers, Harry Lee Ferguson, Roger Warren Ferguson, and Samuel David Ferguson.
The family extends their special thanks to the team at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Lebanon Hospice, and the Pavilion for the wonderful care given.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
