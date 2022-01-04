Shelia Ann Curtis, 70, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022.
She was co-owner of Curtis Welding and was a homemaker.
She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 47 years, Bob Curtis; grandson, Matthew Lasater; and two brothers-in-law, Tommy Curtis and Rupert Tosh.
She is survived by: her son, Robin (Cindy) Curtis; three grandchildren, Kayla Curtis (Timothy) Owings, Joey Lasater, Lindsey (Zach) Summar; seven great-grandchildren, Aiden Curtis, Alex Owings, Ryanna Moore, Ella, Kate, Ramsay Summar, Anniston Lasater; sister, Janice (Jerry) Strickland; brother, Jimmy (Jeanie) Gammons; sister-in-law, Peggy Tosh; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m., with Stan Edwards and Allen Jennings officiating. Interment will be held in Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in the Sykes community of Smith County.
Pallbearers are Terry Trice, Tony Trice, Tommy Trice, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, Charlie Bryan and Jim Goodall.
Visitation was held on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the charity of one’s choice.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
