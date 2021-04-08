Sheppard earns MSC Offensive Player of the Week

Cumberland sophomore running back Treylon Sheppard’s career-night against Bethel earned him Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Sheppard rushed for 280 yards on 47 carries, both career highs for the Tallapoosa, Ga., product. His 280 rushing yards are the most by a Phoenix player in nearly two decades at least and believed to be the best since the restart of the program in 1990. His 47 carries and 280 yards on the ground are both NAIA-highs this season.
He also posted three touchdown rushes to bring his season total to 10. Sheppard leads the Mid-South Conference in rushing yards per game with 147.0 yards and has 847 yards on the season. He ranks fourth in the NAIA in rushing yards per game while seventh in total touchdowns and seventh in rushing yards.
This is the first Mid-South Conference weekly honor of his career.
Sheppard and the Phoenix will host Campbellsville University on Friday at 6 p.m.
