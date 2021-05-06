Sheppard named NAIA All-America honorable mention

Cumberland sophomore running back Treylon Sheppard was named NAIA All-American Honorable Mention, as released by the national office.
Sheppard was the feature back for the Phoenix this season rushing for 1,013 rushing yards in seven games.
Sheppard was the first Phoenix since Lemeco Miller in 2012 to rush for 1,000 yards. Sheppard led CU with 11 touchdowns on the ground. He ranked second in the NAIA in rushing yards per game (144.7), fourth in total rushing yards, and ninth in scoring per game averaging 9.4 points each game.
He was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week on April 5 after rushing for a career-high 280 yards and a career-high in carries 47 times.
280 rushing yards is the most rushing yards by a Phoenix player since the restart of the program in 1990. 47 carries and 280 yards on the ground are both NAIA-highs this season.
“So proud of Treylon,” head coach Tim Mathis said. “He is such a hard worker and a great person as well. The best is yet to come from him.”
Sheppard is the first Cumberland NAIA All-American since Nathan Jernigan in 2016 and the ninth in the program since the restart of the program in 1990.
