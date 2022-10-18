DAVENPORT, Florida — A bulletproof vest saved a sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the chest while investigating a report of a family disturbance at a central Florida home, officials said on Thursday.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Davenport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in video posted on Facebook.
Judd said that the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, was not at the home when two deputies arrived. They were talking to the victims when Batista came back to the home.
“The suspect drove past two marked patrol cars, got out of his car and confronted my deputies in the front yard,” Judd said.
The sheriff said that Batista had his hands behind his back and refused to show them, prompting one deputy to aim a gun at the suspect while the other deputy prepared to use a stun gun on him.
“As soon as we went to tase him, he shot my deputy in the chest,” Judd said. “Fortunately, our deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest. The vest saved his life.”
A deputy returned fire, but did not hit Batista, Judd said. Batista fell to the ground, tossed his gun aside and was arrested.
Judd said that the deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was in “great” condition. He was expected to be released later on Thursday, the sheriff said.
Batista will be charged “appropriately,” Judd said.
“Our goal is at upon conviction that he spends the rest of his life in prison for trying to murder my deputy who was simply standing in the gap between good and evil,” the sheriff said.
It was not immediately known whether Batista has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The sheriff said that additional details about the shooting will be released later on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was fatally shot while serving a warrant. Investigators believe he was killed by friendly fire from deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.