FRANKLIN, North Carolina — A North Carolina delivery driver has been charged in a series of break-ins over several weeks after he was captured on a video surveillance camera inside a home, a sheriff’s office said.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple thefts had been reported in the Highlands area. A break in the case occurred when a homeowner called to report their surveillance video showed a man wearing shorts who was in their home for a brief time before fleeing when he saw the camera. A news release said that the sheriff’s office identified the man as a FedEx driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.