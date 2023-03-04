The Sherry’s Hope Gala was held last Saturday at the Farm Bureau Expo Center.
The Sherry’s Hope Gala raises money for Sherry’s Hope. Sherry’s Hope is a local, non-profit organization that assists families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are experiencing financial difficulties due to a current cancer diagnosis. Sherry’s Hope also provides a monthly support group for cancer patients and caregivers.
