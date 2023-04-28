SHERRY'S HOPE GALA PHOTO

The Sherry’s Hope Gala, formerly known as Mardi Gras, to benefit Sherry’s Hope was held on Feb. 25 and raised $233,000. The funds raised help Sherry’s Hope continue its mission of sharing the hope of Christ and offering financial assistance to families in need in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are battling cancer. “We are beyond grateful for the generosity of all who attended and sponsored the Sherry’s Hope Gala,” Sherry’s Hope executive board member Kevin Bass said. “The funds raised will give hope to many local families in the midst of hard times.”

