Services for Shirlane Lee Brown, 64 ,will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Continued services and interment will be held in Jewell Ridge, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Harvey and Hilda Cooper; five brothers; one niece; four nephews; along with other nieces and nephews.
Survivors include: her husband, Melvin Brown; three step-daughters, Paquita (Edward) Spratley of Surry County, Virginia, Nicole (Tony) Bland, Kamille Brown of Prince George County, Virginia; four grandchildren, Destiny Jones, Emani Spratley, Harmoni Bland, Sebastian Bland; sisters, Jean Day of Louisa, Virginia, Ann Osburn of Cedar Bluff, Virginia; brothers, Ricky Cooper (and friend) of Smith Ridge, Virginia, Antonio Cooper of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law; Myrtle and Kenny Goode of Richmond, Virginia, Doris (Herbert) Patrick of Petersburg, Virginia; brother-in-law, Samuel Brown of Prince George County; along with a host of other family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
