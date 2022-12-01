Services for Shirley Ann Bates, 70, will be held on Friday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents — Wayne Volner and Anne May Hill Volner — and a sister, Jeanie Scoby Medellin.
Survivors include: her husband, Terry Edwin Bates; children, Sonya (Ernest) Patton of Hermitage, Terry Hoffman of Gallatin, Christy Agee (Andy Bogle) of Hermitage; step-children: Terry Marsh of Lebanon, Veronica (Randy) King of Carthage; siblings, Gene Volner of Lakeland, Florida, Bobby Volner of Florida, Bob (Betsy) Scoby of Lebanon, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Donald Medellin of Missouri, Eugene Bates of Lebanon, Ronnie (Donna) Bates of Lebanon; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Ricky) Plumlee of Lebanon, Debbie Qualls of Lebanon, Denise Maynard of Lebanon; grandchildren, Destiney Patton, Atlanta Nickel, Haleigh Thurman, Olivia Hoffman, Jackson Agee; step-grandchildren, Nicholas Kings, Jordan Marsh; great-grandchildren, Maddix Nickell, Aryius Huddleston, Lorelani Marsh; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
