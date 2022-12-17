Shirley Whitaker Henry, 75, of Green Valley, Arizona — and a long-time resident of Lebanon — passed away on Dec. 12, 2022.
Shirley was born in Rutherford County on Aug. 3, 1947, the daughter of the late Joe M. Whitaker and Audrey Vaden Whitaker.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Shirley Whitaker Henry, 75, of Green Valley, Arizona — and a long-time resident of Lebanon — passed away on Dec. 12, 2022.
Shirley was born in Rutherford County on Aug. 3, 1947, the daughter of the late Joe M. Whitaker and Audrey Vaden Whitaker.
She was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church and retired from Dempsey, Vantrease and Follis CPAs where she worked as a CPA assistant.
She had been a resident of Arizona since 2018.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Smith-Sims.
She is survived by: her significant other of thirty-years, Nathan “Bo” Cox; son, Jason Johnston; brother, Bill (Janice) Whitaker; bonus daughters, Tracy Cunningham Weitzel, Courtney Cox Halbert; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jon Ferguson officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Jeramye Whitaker, Buford Byers, Bobby Byers, Jeff Hardison, Nathan Cox and Willie Brooks. Visitation was held on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sherry’s Hope.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.