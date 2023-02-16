For 25 years, the West Wilson Basketball Association Shooting Stars League has provided a safe space for individuals with special needs to get involved in sports.
The league was established in 1999 by a group of parents. Ever since, games have been played on Saturday mornings in January and February.
“Giving people with disabilities the chance to do something that they see their brothers and sisters, their idols, their friends getting to go out and play these sports, and through the Shooting Stars, they get to do the same thing,” Lebanon parent Kevin Adamson said. “It’s amazing. My son looks forward to going to it every week.”
Adamson’s step-son, Dalen Cicora, got involved in the Shooting Stars League through the Empower Me Summer Camp Program and helps run the scoreboard during events.
“When we get done, he’s asking when the next time is that we get to come back, and it’s just so great to see the smile that it puts on their face,” Adamson said. “I think even for people who don’t have kids that have disabilities, when they see these types of leagues and the work that Empower Me does around the community for people with disabilities, they just want to be a part of it.
“I think it’s one of the greatest things I’ve seen for people with disabilities. My son has friends ... every week, that’s where he goes and sees his friends. He wouldn’t be able to do that with a regular sports program with the competitive nature of it.”
As a parent, Adamson enjoys the fact that no matter what team the players are on, they build each other up and help each other out to make sure that everyone has a chance to shoot a basket and score.
“It reminds me to enjoy every moment,” Adamson said. “One of the greatest things is when they make a basket, they know how to celebrate. It’s a reminder to celebrate every victory in life. I know it seems kind of silly for some of us, but we forget that. These individuals that are playing, they remember all the things it seems like we forget as adults.”
Mt. Juliet parent Pam Twyman’s son Scotty has been involved in Empower Me Center programs for more than 20 years.
“Scotty loves basketball,” Twyman said. “They’re playing to have fun, and he even has a basketball goal at home. He’s very social, so he loves to interact with other people, even though he can’t talk. He loves to be around people. He loves to socialize, so it’s a great socialization time for him.”
Over the last 25 years, the league has grown, and it’s participants have grown with it. Empower Me Director Michelle Hill said that one of the best things about the league is that she’s been able to watch the players grow up.
“I’ve got several (participants) that started when they were 5 or 6 (years old), and now, they’re in their 30s,” Hill said. “It’s been so amazing to be a part of their lives as they’ve grown up. It’s just it’s just been amazing to just be a part of you know, part of their journey and being able to provide them with some opportunities that they wouldn’t have otherwise been able to have.”
Alongside the benefits of exercise are the opportunities to foster friendships and having a place where the players can socialize and enjoy the game.
“Empower Me believes everyone should have the same opportunities as others,” Hill said. “Just because a someone has a disability does not mean that they don’t also want to get out there and shoot basketball and have fun and be a part of a team. That is what we are trying to provide. We’re trying to provide everyone the same opportunity as everyone else.”
