Mt. Juliet Christian Academy hosted a shopping extravaganza at its gymnasium Saturday, with area residents having the opportunity to shop for handmade items from more than 60 vendors.
Sweet Lizzy’s Bakehouse, a local home bakery specializing in decorated cookies, was among those vendors. They even allowed residents to paint their own cookies.
“I love seeing how happy people are to support small businesses like us,” said owner Rachel Stinson. “We enjoy providing cookies to everybody here. It brings me joy to see people smile when they look at our cookies and buy them.”
Residents also got to shop for candles from Scattin Yaks Candles, a Fairview-based candle company. Scattin Yaks sells different types of candles, including scents such as vanilla lavender and blueberry cobbler.
“Many vendors we have here in this event are local,” said MJCA Athletics Booster Club President Scott Lanier. “We really try to support our local businesses, and if you look around, the majority of our vendors are family-owned, and the multitude of items you see are both local and handmade.”
Lanier added that MJCA’s shopping extravaganza is a great way for people to go and purchase unique handmade items from local businesses, especially before Thanksgiving.
The MJCA Booster Club has hosted its annual shopping extravaganza since 2009.
“We’ve been blessed with some forward-thinking parents to come up with the idea to do this extravaganza years ago,” said Lanier. “They have also helped us in other fundraising opportunities to continue to supplement the funds we had for our student-athletes.”
The MJCA Booster Club works collectively with the school to organize the event year after year.
Lanier said that it consists of a team effort by MJCA and its booster club to support their athletics department with this extravaganza.
Last year, MJCA’s shopping extravaganza was canceled due to damage from the EF-3 tornado in March.
Lanier thought it was exciting for the school to be back and host the extravaganza for their community this year. He said that the event has expanded over the years.
“We were turning vendors away from our last shopping extravaganza, because we did not have any space for them,” said Lanier. “We are now working on bringing that space back for these vendors, something we are trying to get back to in past years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.