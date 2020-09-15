With a number of Friendship Christian players in quarantine and coach John McNeal also absent, those who were able to make it to Pirtle Field last Friday night put on a first-half domination of visiting Grace Baptist in a 44-7 conquest.
Running back Don Dunning ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, scoring on a 7-yard run in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the second.
Delanie Majors threw only three passes but completed all of them, with two going for touchdowns — 18 yards to Brock Montgomery and 25 to Drew Porter as Friendship built a 27-0 first-quarter lead. Porter also ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the period.
Friendship also scored on an offensive fumble which was recovered by Tylor Smiley in the end zone.
Freshman Landon Williams made his high school football debut by kicking a 20-yard field goal to end Friendship’s scoring in the first half and hit 5 of his 6 extra points.
On defense, senior middle linebacker Bobby Owen blocked and recovered a punt while recovering a pair of Grace fumbles, all in the first half.
With McNeal not available, line coach Shaun Caven handled the offensive play-calling and served as acting coach. Duane Lowe coordinated the defense as usual as the Commanders climbed to 1-1 in the East Region and 2-1 for the season.
Grace Baptist broke the shutout on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter before the Golden Eagles returned to Chattanooga 0-2 for the season and region.
Friendship is scheduled to host Donelson Christian in a region showdown at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirtle Field, a game reported to be a sellout, FCS announced Monday.
