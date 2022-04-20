Sidney W. Medlock, Sr., 65, of Macon, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, due to complications from pneumonia.
Born in 1956, the son of Lowell and Dolores Medlock, he grew up in Abilene, Kansas, graduated from Enterprise Academy, then married and served a tour in the U.S. Navy.
After returning to Abilene, Sid and his wife had two children, Sidney W. Medlock Jr. (son) and Rikki Medlock (daughter). They later moved to Portland, where they continued to build their family, eventually adding nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Later in life, he remarried, adding three more children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He loved God and his family more than anything.
Sidney lived to spread the love of Christ to anyone who would receive it and enjoyed working with young people through the Pathfinders youth organization.
He never missed a chance to share Jesus to all whom he met and shared his genuine smile with everyone who crossed his path.
A memorial service will be held at Highland Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Portland at 3 p.m. on April 30. All who knew Sid are invited to attend.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please honor Sid with a donation in his name to the Highland SDA Church worthy student fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.