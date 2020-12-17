Six Phoenix net double digits in 99-88 Cumberland victory

Cumberland’s men captured their fourth straight win over Grace College on Monday night in a tough battle that came down to the wire. The Phoenix erupted for 57 second-half points en route to a 99-88 victory at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena Monday night.
Cumberland (4-2, 3-1 MSC) had six players finish in double figures and all five starters matched the feat for the second straight game. Tyler Byrd and Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens led the way as the duo scored their first 20-point games of the season and Stephens recorded his second double-double of the year.
The Phoenix shot 55.7% from the field and made it to the free-throw line 37 times knocking down 27 of them. Cumberland picked up a season-high 16 assists and five blocks, but the most impressive stat is they limited their turnovers to just five as a team.
Byrd was on a mission as he finished with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 3-of-7 from the three while also recording four rebounds and four assists. Stephens was a force on the court as he was able to record a 20 point, 13 rebound double-double. He shot 7-of-10 from the field and 6-of-11 from the line.
Point guard TJ Stargell posted 10 points shooting 3-6, going 4-of-4 from the free-throw line, and helped ice the game late for the second-straight outing from the line. Aaron Ridley was able to connect on 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-7 from the line while recording six rebounds en route to a 16 point game.
Tavon King continues to produce for the Phoenix as he recorded 17 points shooting 6-of-13 from the field and shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. King has recorded at least 17 points in all six games since joining Cumberland this year.
The last time Cumberland had six players net double-figure points was against Martin Methodist on Nov. 4, 2017, when Juandrico Walker, Andrew Rogan, Diondrey Holt, Jr., Ty Sean Powell, Reid Pierce, and Will Shelton accomplished the feat.
Grace (6-4) had five players in double figures, as the Lancers were led by guard Haden Deaton who was able to post 22 points and three rebounds. Matt Jennings followed behind by scoring 18 points and dishing out four assists. Cade Gibbs was two rebounds off from a double-double as he brought in 17 points and eight rebounds. Frankie Davidson recorded a double-double for the Lancers, by scoring 13 points and bringing in 10 rebounds. Jakob Gibbs crept into the double digits as he posted 10 points.
The Phoenix started sluggishly as the Lancers took a quick 6-0 lead in the first two minutes forcing Coach Lewis into an early timeout. Cumberland cut it to a one-possession game twice in the first half, 12-10 and then again at 24-22, but the Lancers could not miss early in this game pushing it out to an 11-point lead after a 15-4 run. The Phoenix fought back and held Grace to just seven points over the final five minutes of the half while cutting the deficit to 48-42.
Cumberland again had an explosive second-half scoring 57 points on 18-of29 (62.1%) over the final 20 minutes.
The Phoenix got their first lead of the game with eight minutes to play off of a Tyler Byrd three and held on to it the rest of the way scoring 30 more points down the stretch.
Cumberland will have two weeks off for the holiday break before returning to Mid-South Conference action at Campbellsville on Dec. 31.
